8 best desk organizer accessories and storage options for the home office

From monitor stands and secure filing cabinets to cable management solutions, these desk organizer options are designed to keep the clutter and cord chaos to a minimum.

With the switch to remote work en masse, telecommuters festooned home offices on short notice with varying degrees of success. With more companies continuing to work remotely in the long term, professionals may need to invest in proper workstation solutions to enhance their day-to-day workflow.

There are innumerable desk organizer accessories on the market to help professionals minimize desktop clutter and maintain a tidy workspace. From monitor stands and stylish bag drops to functional filing cabinets with aesthetic appeal, here are 8 of the best desk organizer products for the home office.

Monitor Stand workstation Image: FlexiSpot This desktop organizer features three drawers for optimal built-in organization and the legs elevate the unit for further storage space underneath. Ports on the top of the unit and along the back panel keep cable clutter to a minimum and textured grips prevent the unit from sliding or scratching surfaces. $80 at FlexiSpot

Teknion TN Desktop Optimizer Image: Teknion This L-shaped desktop organizer offers a structured backdrop for privacy and also provides a structure for people who choose to use the area for books and other commonly used reference materials. The felt covering prevents scuffs and scratches and the small adjustable tray is ideal for smaller components such as glasses, keys or a wallet. Two small compartments offer concealed stowing to minimize desktop clutter and a plug-in component provides USB charging via the hinged door. This unit is available in left or right positioning to accommodate a variety of workstation setups and the company also offers a "desktop multi-organizer" (sold separately) to add more organization accessories to the array. $320 at Teknion

Poppin Stow 3-Drawer File Cabinet Image: Poppin Poppin's three-drawer filing cabinet keeps documents organized and a locking mechanism adds security to the build. The unit features clean contours, minimal edges along the frame and is available in a variety of vivid colors including pool blue, orange, slate blue and aqua to add a little splash to the office aesthetic. $259 at Poppin

Teknion TN Bag Drop Image: Teknion The Teknion store also offers a bag drop to minimize floor clutter around the home office. Rather than haphazardly discarding a messenger bag, purse or backpack, the structure provides a dedicated space for these larger items. The unit comes with a metal divider to help bisect the felt-lined top component as preferred and is available in left or right positioning depending on the setup. The company also offers a smaller "mini" bag drop for those so inclined. $355 at Teknion

MDHAND Office Desk Organizer Image: Amazon A classic desktop organization caddy is a great way to store miscellaneous items and keep them within arm's reach. This MDHAND model features a metal mesh build and six compartments to conveniently stow pens, highlighters, paper clips and more. $19 at Amazon

Syncwire cable management clips Image: Amazon A stocked workstation equipped with a laptop, external monitors, charging cables and dongles can quickly transform a functional workspace into an organizational nightmare. These cable clips from Syncwire offer adjustable cable management to keep the cord chaos to a minimum. $7 at Amazon

Under Desk Drawers Image: Amazon Many budget office tables and desks lack drawer space. This product makes it easy to incorporate under the desk storage and boost the functionality of standard office tables and desks. This item is a convenient add-on desk organizer accessory for under $20. $16 at Amazon