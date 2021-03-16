8 best lights for video calls, conferences and streaming

It's time to come out of the shadows and improve your lighting set up with one of these adjustable lights.

The messenger influences the message. If you are sitting in shadow for all of your video conferences, your message isn't as strong as it could be. Karin Reed, a visual communications coach and CEO of Speaker Dynamics, said it's not a matter of vanity to want to look good on camera.

"It's a matter of making it as easy as possible for a partner to receive your message in full," she said.

If your lighting and background are as good as they can be, that will make you a more effective communicator. Take a look at these lights to improve your video conferencing set up. You'll find something for every budget and level of expertise.

Lume Cube You can control the brightness of this light from 1% to 100% as well as adjustable color temperature from warm to cool. The built-in frosted lens and additional white diffuser help you get just the right glow. This light mounts on your computer or other surface with a suction cup. The battery life is 14 hours, and the light also can run off a USB port. $70 at Amazon

Dracast Halo Plus Series Foldable Ring Light This LED100 light has a color temperature range of 2,700 to 5,600K and is dimmable from 10% to 100%. The control for the light is a touch-sensitive control slider instead of a button. The light is USB-powered. The light includes a flexible neck phone mount, which can be removed for storage. $59 at BH Photo Video

BOLING BL-P1 RGB LED Full Color Camera/Camcorder Light This pocket-sized RGB light is rechargeable and has a 2,500 to 8,500k color range. The built-in lithium battery charges in 90 minutes and lasts 140 minutes. Brightness can be adjusted from 1% to 100%. This light is somewhat larger than the rest of the lights on this list weighing in at 1.17 pounds. It can be used as a flash or as a continuous light source. $139 at Amazon

JOBY Beamo Mini LED Light This 2- by 2-inch portable light has 1,000 Lumens, which can be dimmed continuously or manually with five step buttons. The back of the Beamo Mini is magnetic and offers two cold shoe mounts for sliding in any accessory. It has a built-in rechargeable lithium battery and works for 40 minutes at 100% power. $70 at Apple

Pixel G1s RGB Video Light This light has 12 scene light effects and a wide range of color temperatures. The light has an arm that rotates 360 degrees and an aluminum alloy body. This light will work for 150 minutes on a charge. The light comes with the light, a type-C charging cable, a hot shoe adapter and a travel bag. $70 at Amazon

WONEW 12" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand This light ring comes with a stand so you can get just the right angle for your shot. It has three color modes—cold, natural and warm—and has three levels of brightness in each mode. You also can clip it to your phone or laptop. The phone holder rotates and extends up to 3.6 inches wide. The Bluetooth remote works with your phone camera to activate the shutter. The light comes with a carry bag. $46 at Amazon

Emart 60 LED Continuous Portable Photography Lighting Kit This 60-LED light comes with color filters and two 15W table top LED lights. The lights have 1,400 lumens and are adjustable. The AC/DC adapter can increase the brightness of the light as compared with USB-powered models. $32 at Amazon