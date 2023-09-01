Hate working with PDFs? You just haven't found the right tool. Right now, though, you can get a lifetime license to AcePDF Editor & Converter for just $39.99.

PDFs are fairly standard in the business world these days. They’re the easiest way to send compressed files with minimal risk of things becoming unformatted or impossible to open. But if you do have to make changes, things get dicey.

That’s why you need a PDF editor like AcePDF. It’s on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $59.99).

This popular tool makes it extremely easy to work with PDFs, whether you’re trying to make edits, convert to different file types or parse information from PDFs. It offers a built-in converter that lets you easily convert PDFs to popular file types for editing without sacrificing quality or formatting, or converting to PDF with the same privileges.

The editor gives you a word processor-like interface, making it easy to add, delete, edit text, remove or add pictures, change fonts and colors and much more. Then, you can take full control of the pages to master your document. You can add PDF files or blank pages to a document, remove unwanted pages, split PDFs into multiple files, merge multiple files into one, crop PDFs, add headers and footers and much more. You can even convert scanned or image-based PDF documents into more than 20 languages using the incorporated OCR.

User Aurora writes, “It’s an easy-to-use PDF editor with all the basic editing features provided: editing, splitting, merging, etc. It’s worthy of recommendation as an ultimate PDF solution as all the conversion and editing tools are provided.” Baron adds, “This PDF editor is really great as it lets me edit texts, images, forms, and more just like I usually do in Word. Very easy to use and the price is reasonable. Impressive PDF editing tool to solve all PDF-related issues!”

Take your PDF editing to new levels. Right now, you can get a lifetime license to AcePDF Editor & Converter for 33% off $59.99 at just $39.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.