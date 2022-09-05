Learn how to add a GitHub repository to VS Code as well as how to install a handy extension to manage pull requests and issues.

Virtual Studio Code, also known as VS Code, is one of the most popular integrated development environments (IDEs). It’s free, works with a large number of languages, is easy to use and offers tons of extensions to make the tool even more useful.

One other reason why VS Code is such a great option is that it makes it both possible and easy for you to work with code from a GitHub repository. Not only can you add a GitHub repository, but you can also better review and manage GitHub pull requests and issues with a handy extension, called GitHub Pull Requests and Issues.

I’m going to first show you how to install the extension and log in to your GitHub account. Once that’s done, we’ll add a GitHub repository to VS Code.

What you’ll need

The only things you’ll need to make this work are a running instance of VS Code and a GitHub account you can log in to. I’ll be demonstrating with VS Code on Pop!_OS, so you’ll have to alter the Git installation process to match your operating system. That’s it. Let’s do this.

How to install Git

The first thing that must be done is the installation of Git. The installation of VS Code does not add Git into the mix, so you must do it manually.

To install git on a Ubuntu-based distribution, open a terminal window and issue the command:

sudo apt-get install git -y

Once the command finishes, you’re ready to continue on.

How to install the GitHub Pull Requests and Issues extension

Open VS Code, and click on the gear icon in the bottom left corner. From the pop-up menu (Figure A), click Extensions.

Figure A

In the resulting window (Figure B), type GitHub, and then click Install for GitHub Pull Requests and Issues.

Figure B

Once the installation is installed, you’ll see a new GitHub icon in the VS Code left sidebar. Click that icon, and you’ll see a Sign In button (Figure C).

Figure C

Click Sign In, and a pop-up will open informing you Visual Studio Code wants to sign in using GitHub. Click Allow, and your default browser will open. If you’ve not already signed in to your GitHub account, do so. Upon successful authentication, you’ll be redirected back to VS Code, where you’ll see the extension is now connected to your GitHub account and is ready to use (Figure D).

Figure D

How to add a specific GitHub repository to VS Code

Now, we’re going to add a GitHub repository to VS Code. You’ll want to go back to your GitHub account with your default browser and locate the address of the repository you want to add. Once you’ve navigated to the repository in question, click the Code dropdown, and copy the URL under HTTPS (Figure E).

Figure E

Go back to VS Code, and click the Source Control icon in the left navigation (third from the top). In the Source Control window (Figure F), click Clone Repository.

Figure F

You should now see an address bar at the top of the VS Code window (Figure G).

Figure G

Paste the address of your repository in that address bar, and hit Enter on your keyboard. You will then be prompted to select a local repository location. For this, just locate a directory in the file manager pop-up to house the source.

Once you’ve done that, your default web browser will open again, asking you to authorize VS Code access to the account. When prompted, click Authorize Visual Studio-Code, which will direct you back to VS Code, where you must inform the app that you trust the authors (Figure H).

Figure H

You should then see the VS Code Explorer open to display the files found in the repository (Figure I).

Figure I

Congratulations! You’ve just connected VD Code to both your GitHub account and a GitHub repository. This outstanding IDE has just been made even more so.

