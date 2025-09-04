TL;DR: This $19.99 cybersecurity bundle includes five courses and lifetime access to in-demand tools, techniques, and real-world training.

For IT professionals, aspiring security analysts, or anyone looking to expand their technical skill-set, this course bundle is a cost-effective way to dive into cybersecurity. With no prior experience required, the Advanced Cybersecurity Master Class package is designed for all levels and includes five practical courses with over 16 hours of video training. You can grab lifetime access now for just $19.99.

Courses cover everything from AI-based threat detection and Zero Trust models to Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and penetration testing on IoT devices. You’ll work with tools like Maltego, Shodan, TOR, Nessus, and Kali Linux to explore the same systems that professionals use in real-world environments.

With a focus on hands-on learning, you’ll build a portfolio of projects that can help demonstrate your skills — whether you’re applying for a new role or proving value on your current team. Learners earn a certificate of completion and gain lifetime access to course content for reference or continued practice.

This training is ideal for IT generalists, sysadmins, junior engineers, or anyone pursuing a pivot into cybersecurity. At under $20, it’s an accessible opportunity to level up and stay current in a fast-evolving field.

No downloads required. All five courses are available online via desktop or mobile. All you need is basic computer literacy and a stable internet connection to get started.

Get lifetime access to the full Advanced Cybersecurity Master Class bundle

