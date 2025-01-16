There is a frequent, critical gap in AI adoption strategies that must be addressed: the ongoing human consequences of AI adoption.

Employees are constantly being flooded with articles, news, and information about AI-driven job displacement, fueling fear, uncertainty, and resistance to AI adoption. These fears are not baseless. The rapid adoption and high cost of AI implementation mean that many IT leaders have had to look critically at their resourcing strategies to make room for AI integration. We see many AI-displaced roles as software developers and hardware engineers.

Failure to manage these personnel consequences ethically will foster an atmosphere of distrust and apprehension, hindering the success of AI initiatives. To mitigate the emotional and reputational damage that can be caused by ineffective AI implementation, IT leaders must prioritize transparency and proactive communication regarding long-term placement strategies, upskilling opportunities, retirement plans, and exit packages.

1. Alleviate employees’ uncertainty with transparent communication

This trust dilemma has directly affected AI strategies, with 39% of respondents in a Gartner survey citing “lack of trust” as one of their top three challenges to AI implementation. IT leaders are no exception to this, as their teams often resist AI adoption and question its perceived value.

To overcome these fears and support key business goals, IT leaders should lead with transparent communication; this approach is paramount in navigating the human consequences of AI adoption.

The key here is to share these plans openly with employees and explain their value in three ways: better, faster, and cheaper.

Ideally, this initial communication about which tasks AI will replace, IT leaders must do during IT town halls, office hours with leadership, or other specific face-to-face meetings. Employees must have opportunities to discuss how these changes will affect their specific roles rather than receiving impersonal updates through email or newsletters.

By providing clarity on purpose and matching that with timelines, expectations, and support mechanisms, leaders can alleviate uncertainty and foster employee trust. Transparency also enables individuals to prepare themselves mentally and professionally for upcoming changes. It is critical to notify employees as early as possible, giving them ample time to plan their next transition steps — whether that involves upskilling, reskilling, or retiring. This approach mitigates resistance and facilitates smoother transitions.

2. Address employees’ emotional responses directly

Even if communicating transparently builds trust — or at least fosters understanding — it won’t necessarily guarantee employees’ buy-in and participation; in fact, such openness will almost certainly elicit strong emotional responses. IT leaders must be prepared to directly address concerns.

Effectively managing emotional responses to AI adoption requires proactive engagement and empathetic leadership. All communication should be bidirectional, allowing employees to share feedback, which should then be relayed to implementation teams. Plans should be refactored as necessary.

Leaders should actively listen to employees and demonstrate empathy and understanding by customizing communications to address each employee’s unique concerns. Common fears expressed by IT personnel typically fall into three categories: fear of change, fear of displacement, and fear of the unknown.

All three fears can be debilitating for employee productivity, change management, and effective AI deployment. IT leaders must provide clear guidance on how the IT organization — and the business at large — will support employees even in the event of displacement.

Addressing these emotional responses involves providing tailored support and resources to help employees cope with change. This may include working with HR to determine how the organization can offer counseling services, facilitate peer support groups, or organize workshops on stress management and resilience.

3. Provide pathways for upskilling, placement, or retirement

It’s imperative for IT leaders to prioritize the well-being and professional development of affected employees by offering clear pathways for upskilling, placement, or retirement.

IT leaders must not do this work alone — the HR department can help decide how to deal with the impacts of AI adoption. For instance, HR can assist with overcoming budget constraints, adopting existing initiatives, navigating labor law issues, and more.

Investing in comprehensive upskilling programs tailored to emerging technologies and roles can also empower employees to adapt to the changing demands of the industry. In fact, talent outcomes from AI-related training include significant percentage increases in engagement capital, discretionary effort, and enterprise contribution from employees.

These programs should offer training in AI technologies, prompt engineering, or other areas where employees can leverage or enhance their existing skills. By fostering a continuous learning and development culture, IT leaders can equip employees with tools to succeed in new roles while demonstrating a commitment to their professional growth.

For employees uninterested in upskilling or transitioning into new roles, providing pathways for placement within or outside the organization can provide alternative opportunities. For employees who choose against upskilling and are nearing the end of their careers, offering early retirement support and planning services is crucial for ensuring a smooth transition into retirement.

Overall, navigating the transition brought about by AI integration in IT operations requires a proactive and compassionate approach to supporting employees through change. Leading with honesty and clarity will reduce AI resistance, improve the emotional well-being of the workforce, and potentially solve some of the long-term talent-sourcing challenges that IT leaders struggle to overcome.

Autumn Stanish is a Director Analyst with Gartner in the Digital Workplace I&O group. Her research addresses IT sustainability and the role of I&O in corporate ESG initiatives. In addition to sustainability, she also supports IT leaders with employee device trends and procurement strategies, including DEX tools, persona creation, lifecycle planning, and vendor selection.