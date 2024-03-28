The concept of beauty has evolved significantly over time. People have progressively embraced a more inclusive definition of beauty, acknowledging its multifaceted nature encompassing age, race, ethnicity, gender, body type and beyond. This broader perspective has led to greater acceptance and celebration of individual uniqueness.

With beautytech, short for beauty technology, people can now freely explore, express and enhance their unique features, fostering a profound sense of empowerment and self-confidence like never before.

Boost for the beautytech market

Statista reported in 2023 that the amount of revenue in beautytech markets around the world is $8.15 billion. This market is predicted to grow annually by 4.98%.

That looks good, and with the beautytech sector expected to grow, people working in the industry need to understand the language.

Download the Quick Glossary: Beautytech

Discover a world of beautytech concepts

TechRepublic Premium has created a quick glossary of 49 key concepts to help people understand what is going on.

For instance, biometric skin analysis refers to the collection, measurement and analysis of different biometric data points relating to an individual’s skin using modern technologies. This analysis delivers useful information about the skin’s health, conditions and features, which facilitates tailored skincare guidance, approaches to treatment and product options.

You will also encounter the concept of cosmeceuticals, a type of skincare product that combines cosmetics and medications. These products are designed to give both cosmetic and therapeutic or medical results. Cosmeceuticals often contain active chemicals that go beyond moisturization to target particular skincare conditions (e.g., aging, acne and hyperpigmentation).

What’s more, the resource throws light on lipidomics. This is a discipline of science that specializes in the comprehensive study of lipids in biological systems. Lipids are a broad and complex class of chemicals that play essential roles in skin health, such as energy storage, cell membrane construction, signaling and metabolism. Studying lipidomics is important in the advancement of skincare products and beautytech.

Facial recognition technology refers to a biometric technology that employs algorithms and machine learning to recognize and verify a user by analyzing their facial features. To generate a digital template or facial signature, it assesses unique patterns and characteristics of an individual’s face, such as the positioning of mouth, eyes and nose. In beautytech, this technology enables personalization in beauty applications and services based on the user’s facial features.

This resource will also let you dive into the realm of mobile beauty apps. These are applications for smartphones and tablets that provide a variety of beauty-related services, information and solutions. These applications are designed for people who are in need of cosmetics, hair care, nail care, skin care and other beauty routines. Mobile beauty applications provide users who want to improve the instruction and personalization for their beauty and grooming routines.

Elsewhere in the glossary, the concepts of scalp health tech, smart adaptive makeup and virtual try-on are explained.

If all this is very appealing, you can download the 13-page quick glossary for $19 at TechRepublic Premium.