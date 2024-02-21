TL;DR: The Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle provides a complete introduction to dropshipping and private label e-commerce, and it’s just $34.97 through February 25th.

Dropshipping is a proven model for making money online. The tricky part is that everyone else wants to break into the same niche. If you want to stand out from the crowd and see success in e-commerce, learn from experts.

What’s included

Featuring 11 full-length video courses, The Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle is the ultimate walkthrough. The included content is valued at $220, but you can grab the bundle for only $34.97 only through February 25th in a limited-time deal at TechRepublic Academy.

The idea behind dropshipping is pretty simple: online stores partner with a wholesale supplier to deliver products directly to consumers. As a store owner, whatever you make on top of the product and delivery costs is yours to keep.

The same goes for the private label. The only difference is that you’re selling someone else’s product under your own brand.

Both models can be extremely lucrative. And with this bundle, you get an essential education in making it work.

The lineup includes 97 hours of video tutorials in total, taking you through every step of setting up a business. You learn how to configure a store and create an Amazon FBA account. You also learn how to source products, design the perfect retail brand and use PPC ads to promote your business. The training even shows you how to avoid suspension on Amazon.

The content comes from experienced instructors and e-commerce professionals like Ryan Ford, who built his own 7-figure retail business online. Now, he shows other people how to follow in his footsteps — earning an average rating of 4.3/5 stars from students.

Order The Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle through February 25th to get lifetime on-demand access to all 11 courses for $34.97, saving a huge $185 on the total price.

Prices and availability subject to change.