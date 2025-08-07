TL;DR: Learn to create your own Android apps from scratch with the 2025 Android App Development Bundle on sale for $24.99 (Reg. $140).

Learning to build Android apps might sound complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. If you’ve been curious about app development or want to take your Kotlin skills further, the 2025 Android App Development with Kotlin Bundle is a straightforward, hands-on way to dive in, and it’s only $24.99 (reg. $140) right now.

Learn to build Android apps

This bundle comes with seven courses that walk you through the entire process of creating your own Android apps, from the very first line of Kotlin code to publishing your finished app on the Google Play Store.

You’ll start by getting comfortable with Android Studio and Kotlin, then move on to building real apps like a calculator, a to-do list, a math game, and more. Everything is broken down into easy-to-follow steps, so you’re never left wondering what to do next.

Hands-on training makes this bundle a lot more involved than other online courses. Instead of just learning concepts in theory, you’ll get to apply what you learn right away. That means you’ll not only understand how Android apps work, you’ll also finish the courses with a portfolio of working apps. And if you’ve already got some experience with Android or Kotlin, you can jump ahead to the intermediate content, which covers more advanced topics like Room Database architecture and Firebase integration.

You don’t need a computer science degree to get started. As long as you’re comfortable using a computer and willing to learn, you’ll be in good shape. The courses are available on desktop and mobile devices, and once you sign up, you’ll have lifetime access.

If you want to learn to build Android apps, then get the 2025 Android App Development Bundle while it’s on sale for $24.99.

