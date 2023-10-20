Frequent business travelers, remote workers and digital nomads will all appreciate a powerful but affordable laptop weighing just 4.5lbs with a 7-hour battery.

Whether you’re a frequent business traveler, remote worker or digital nomad, you don’t want to be lugging a costly, heavy laptop around with you all the time. Yet, you still need a powerful enough machine to get work done efficiently. The sweet spot for that combo is an affordable, lightweight, and high-performance laptop like this refurbished 13.3″ Apple MacBook Pro.

It has a Smart dual-core 2.5GHz Intel Core i5 processor with turbo boost up to 3.1GHz, 4GB RAM, and 500GB HDD to keep your computer running fast and smooth. Yet, all that power and storage are contained within an ultralight compact design that weighs just 4.5 pounds. Best of all, you really can work from almost anywhere with a seven-hour battery.

This 2012 MacBook Pro has a grade “B” refurbished rating. So the body may possibly have light dents or scratches, while there may be some light scuffing on the case/bevel. But its expansions and connections more than make up for that.

There is one port each for Gigabit Ethernet, FireWire 800, Thunderbolt (up to 10 Gbps), and a MagSafe power port. There is also a Kensington lock slot, an SDXC card slot, 2 USB 3.0 ports (up to 5 Gbps), and 8 Super Drives. Also, a charger is included with this purchase.

You will enjoy watching premium-quality content on the 2560 x 1600 Retina display. And you’ll look great during Zoom meetings with the 720p FaceTime HD camera. It’s easy to see why this unit is awarded an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars rating by verified buyers because it really is an excellent option, particularly for remote jobs.

Get this refurbished 13.3″ Apple MacBook Pro with Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD while it’s available for only $235.97 until 11:59 PM October 23, no coupon required.

Prices and availability are subject to change.