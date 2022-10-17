This Apple Days special beats Apple's price by a long shot. Support your work setup with an Apple Magic Mouse for $10 off the usual price.

Apple is well-known for its convenient, powerful products made for business professionals and creatives alike. But, you don’t have to splurge on MacBooks or iPads into tap Apple to help you improve the way you work from home. During our Apple Days event, you can save on all kinds of cool Apple accessories, like the Magic Mouse.

This event runs from Oct. 16 until Apple Day on Oct. 21, giving you the opportunity to shore up your remote work and home office essentials on a budget. The Magic Mouse, for instance, is a full $10 off of what you’d pay at the Apple Store.

This clever wireless mouse is fully optimized to work with your Mac computer. The foot design allows it to glide smoothly across your desk, whether you use a mousepad or not, while the multi-touch surface allows you to get far more from the mouse than just moving the cursor around.

You can swipe between web pages, scroll documents and more by simply making gestures on the mouse. It’s also practically silent, reducing noise by up to 90% when compared to other wireless mice.

Designed for use anywhere you have to work, the lightweight mouse pairs with your device via Bluetooth seamlessly and offers a battery life of about a month or more. Plus, it includes a woven USB-C to Lightning cable that lets you pair and charge by connecting to your Mac’s USB-C port directly if, for some reason, Bluetooth isn’t working. And, of course, it’s extremely easy to pack up. It’s even optimized to work for both right-handed and left-handed people without making any changes.

Get the best deal you’ll find on an Apple Magic Mouse. During Apple Days, you can get it for $69.99 (reg. $79) until Oct. 21.

Prices and availability are subject to change.