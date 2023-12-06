This innovative little addition to your keychain allows you to charge an Apple Watch on-the-go and it's just $18.99 for a limited time.

One of the main reasons people get an Apple Watch is to have the convenience of a phone without actually having to reach into their pocket to pull their phone out — this is ideal for a business setting where multitasking can be important. You can see most of your apps and notifications right on your wrist, leaving you free to use your hands for work, exercise or whatever else you need to do. But when your Apple Watch is running low on power during the day, the convenience factor is thrown out the window since you have to take it out and put it away to charge.

Or do you? With the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain, you’ll always have a charger at the ready, just so long as you have your keys. Rated 4.3/5 stars by verified purchasers at TechRepublic Academy, this tiny accessory fits nicely on your keychain and has an integrated 950mAh lithium-ion battery and a magnetic center ring that supports seamless charging on the move.

You can use it as a base for bedside charging or attach it to your Apple Watch in your bag or pocket while going about your day to give your Watch a charge. The magnetic ring is strong enough to stay attached even while buffeting around your pocket or bag, adding convenience for office professionals and business travelers. When the four LED lights have all lit up, you’ll know your Apple Watch is fully charged and ready for use again. It’s an incredibly easy way to get a charge when you’re too busy to stop.

Charge your Apple Watch anywhere! Right now, the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain is 61% off $49 at just $18.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.