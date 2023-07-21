Learn the languages that your international clients speak all over the globe with Babbel’s speech recognition technology and bite-sized lessons.

If you have clients around the globe, you don’t want to have to use your phone to translate everything or go back and forth with a phrasebook. That’s a great way to kill a negotiation. Fortunately, it’s a great time to learn a new language because we’re offering the world’s top-grossing language learning app — Babbel — for more than 60% off at $199.97.

With more than 10 million users worldwide, Babbel is one of the most trusted language-learning apps on the market. It has earned 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play Store with more than 500,000 reviews and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store with more than 180,000 reviews. It was even named Fast Company’s “most innovative company in education” in 2016.

Designed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel focuses on basic conversational skills through 10- to 15-minute lessons that you can take any time. After just a month of consistent practice, you can speak comfortably about transportation, dining, shopping, directions and more topics that will help you get around wherever you are. Not to mention, you’ll be a far more effective communicator during business meetings.

Proprietary speech recognition tech keeps your pronunciation on point. At the same time, personalized review sessions help you focus on the areas that you’re struggling with as you progress from beginner to advanced speaker.

Take a deep dive into Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian or English.

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for 66% off $599.99 at just $199.97.

Prices and availability are subject to change.