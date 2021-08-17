Back to school: Best STEM kits for elementary school teachers and students

From coding robots and chemistry sets to space-themed offerings, here are some of the best STEM kits for elementary school students and teachers.

After a year of remote learning, many schools are returning to in-person learning this fall. Whether it's in the classroom or follow-up work at home, STEM lessons focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics are foundational to a number of educational pathways. As students head back to the classroom, here are some of the best STEM kits and coding accessories for elementary students and teachers.

Giggleway Electric Motor Robotic Science Kits Image: Amazon Robotics kits are essentially a STEM rite of passage at this point. The Giggleway science kit comes with everything children will need to construct three individual robot systems including motors, circuitry, wiring and an instruction book for independent DIY construction. This science kit is rated for children between the ages of 8 and 12. $21 at Amazon

Space Explorer 6-in-1 DIY Craft Box Image: Amazon Space and final frontier exploration are popular subjects for many elementary school kids. This STEM kit features six space-themed learning exercises including lessons to understand rocket propulsion and lunar phases as well as the opportunity to build a model of the solar system. This science kit is rated for children between the ages of 7 and 10. $26 at Amazon

National Geographic Stunning Chemistry Set Image: Amazon National Geographic offers a number of STEM kits including this chemistry set. This STEM bundle touts 45 different lessons including options dedicated to chemical reactions and the hallmark science fair fan favorite a la the pyroclastic, oozing volcanic explosion. This science kit is rated for children 8 and older. $35 at Amazon

LEGO Chain Reactions Image: Amazon The LEGO Chain Reactions kit allows children to channel their inner Rube Goldberg and create reactive 3D structures. The bundle includes a booklet and instructions to design 10 modules brimming with ramps, caroming balls, building blocks and more. This science kit is rated for children 8 and older. $19 at Amazon

Bitsbox - Coding Subscription Box Image: Amazon There are also a number of coding kits on the market to inspire aspiring computer programmers. BitsBox offers a STEM subscription service of sorts, delivering new coding challenges each month. This includes lessons to help create video games, greeting cards and more. Each box has a different theme varying from animals and robots to fantasy and flight. This science kit is rated for children between the ages of 6 and 12. $28 at Amazon