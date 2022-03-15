Looking for a new job? You can learn to be an Azure administrator and start an exciting new tech career.

Over the past decade or so, Microsoft Azure has quietly chipped away at Amazon’s enormous market share of cloud enterprise technology. Today, Azure engineers are in more demand than ever and can easily make in the six figures. If you’re interested in pursuing a challenging yet exciting new career that will keep you engaged and driving the future, then check out The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle. It’s on sale for just $34.99 (normally $1,194).

This six-course bundle serves as a great starting off point for anybody interested in working with cloud technology. The courses are taught by Scott Duffy (4.4/5 instructor rating), a certified Azure developer and architect who has been working with Microsoft technologies for more than 20 years and teaching them for nearly 10.

In these courses, Duffy teaches helps you ace different Azure certification exams that will serve as prerequisites for different position levels. Starting out with the basic AZ-104, you’ll learn how to implement solutions for the Microsoft Azure platform and understand the main concepts of Azure. You’ll discover everything you need to know to earn the Azure Administrator Associate badge when you take your exam before elevating to more complicated levels.

Throughout the course, you’ll progress to cover topics featured in AZ-204, AZ-301, and AZ-303—a range that will help you achieve higher levels of Azure proficiency and earn higher pay rates. Plus, there’s a course on the TOGAF standard version 9.2 exam to help you better assess the requirements of any enterprise.

Get up to speed with one of today’s fastest-growing cloud solutions. Right now, The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle is on sale for just $34.99.

Prices are subject to change.

