We’re fully in the age of the Internet of Things and Extended Internet of Things as objects just keep getting smarter. But as the world around you gets smarter, who says you can’t get smarter too? IoT experts are in hot demand, and being able to work with smart technology is also just a really fun skill to have.

Whether you want to start a lucrative new career or you want to tinker at home, The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle will get you started with IoT. It’s on sale for just $39.99 (normally $1,800).

This nine-course bundle is taught by software engineer and entrepreneur Edouard Renard (4.2/5 instructor rating). Renard co-founded a robotics startup in 2016 and has been an IoT teacher for nearly a decade. Through these courses, he’ll introduce you to some of the most important topics in IoT today and give you the hands-on practice you need to one day become an expert.

You’ll get familiar with hardware like Raspberry Pi and Arduino, learning how to make them communicate with one another using Serial. You’ll understand how to use Raspberry Pi as the “brain” and Arduino as the “muscles” of any application and begin to practice by creating real projects from scratch. There are courses focused on programming languages like Python and C++ as well as Object-Oriented Programming for Arduino to help you firmly grasp how to make your hardware work. By the end of the bundle, you’ll have a great foundation for creating your own IoT projects.

Jump head-first into the Internet of Things. Right now, The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle is on sale for just $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.