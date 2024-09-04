Finding a bank that offers seamless integration with QuickBooks is crucial for small business owners who use this software for bookkeeping. It saves great time and effort from manually adding accounting information and reduces errors. Many banks and financial technology (fintech) companies offer QuickBooks bank account integration, so it’s best to consider the other features they provide as well. We review the 10 best banks that integrate with QuickBooks.

Best overall bank that integrates with QuickBooks: Chase Member FDIC.

Best for small businesses with low transactions: U.S. Bank Member FDIC.

Best for earning high interest: Bluevine Provider is a fintech platform backed by and FDIC-insured through a supporting bank partnership with Coastal Community Bank.

Best for rewards and high free cash deposits: Bank of America Member FDIC.

Best for teams needing more accounts and debit cards: Relay Provider is a fintech platform backed by and FDIC-insured through a supporting bank partnership with Thread Bank.

Best for expanded FDIC coverage and unlimited ATM fee refunds: Axos Bank Member FDIC.

Best for large-scale startups needing more FDIC insurance: Mercury Provider is a fintech platform backed by and FDIC-insured through supporting bank partnerships with Choice Financial Group and Evolve Bank & Trust.

Best for quick payments through Novo Boost: Novo Provider is a fintech platform backed by and FDIC-insured through a supporting bank partnership with Middlesex Federal Savings.

Best for self-employed professionals: Found Provider is a fintech platform backed by and FDIC-insured through a supporting bank partnership with Middlesex Federal Savings.

Best for QuickBooks users prioritizing convenience: QuickBooks Checking Provider is a fintech platform backed by and FDIC-insured through supporting bank partnerships with Green Dot Bank.

Best banks that integrate with QuickBooks quick comparison

Below, we summed up the top features we considered for the 10 financial providers. Here is our list of banks that integrate with QuickBooks Online.

Chase: Best overall bank that integrates with QuickBooks Our rating: 4.36 out of 5 Chase is our top pick for the best banks that integrate with QuickBooks. The full-service bank automatically transfers credit card payment data and bank transactions from your business account into your QuickBooks Online accounts daily, which include card sales, refunds, fees, chargebacks, income, and expenses. This makes it easy to reconcile your bank accounts. Chase offers three business checking accounts with waivable fees, in-person banking in multiple states, efficient banking tools, and complete banking products and services. Why we chose it We believe that Chase is overall the best bank for QuickBooks integration because it offers a full suite of business banking products and services and has a nationwide branch presence. Aside from business checking accounts and savings products, the bank extends credit cards, merchant services, collection services, and various lending options. It has more than 4,700 branch locations covering 48 states, making it very accessible to most businesses that prefer to bank in person. The lowest-tier Chase Business Complete Banking provides 20 paper transactions, unlimited electronic transactions, and a monthly cash deposit allowance of $5,000. Monthly fees Chase Business Complete Banking: $15; waivable by having any of these: $2,000 average daily balance. $2,000 Chase Ink Business Cards spend. $2,000 in deposits from Chase QuickAccept or other eligible Chase Payment Solutions transactions. Chase Private Client Checking account. Qualifying proof of military status.

$15; waivable by having any of these: Chase Performance Business Checking: $30; waivable by meeting a $35,000 or greater combined average daily balance (ADB) in qualifying business deposit accounts.

$30; waivable by meeting a $35,000 or greater combined average daily balance (ADB) in qualifying business deposit accounts. Chase Platinum Business Checking: $95; waivable by meeting a $100,000 combined ADB across qualifying business deposit and investment accounts. With a linked Private Client Checking account, the required ADB is $50,000. Visit Chase

Features

Free associate and employee debit cards upon request.

Digital banking and branch locations in 48 states.

Chase Bank QuickBooks integration.

Built-in card acceptance through its mobile app.

Fraud protection services.

Payment and invoicing services via Chase Payment Solutions.

Online and branch customer support.

Waiver of the monthly fee of Business Total Savings by linking a Business Complete Banking account.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons $5,000 free cash deposits monthly for entry-level accounts.

Unlimited electronic transactions.

$300 cashback bonus for new accounts (conditions apply).

No required opening deposit and minimum balance. No interest earnings.

Only 20 fee-free paper transactions.

$3 ATM fee when using nonnetwork (waived for higher-tier accounts).

High balances to waive the monthly fees for premium checking accounts.

U.S. Bank: Best for small businesses with low transactions Our rating: 4.36 out of 5 U.S. Bank is a traditional bank that lets you take control of your financial data by allowing you to link your bank account with QuickBooks Online to oversee both your bank and credit card transactions. You can start by setting up your QuickBooks Online account. The bank offers three business checking options, a specialized nonprofit account, and several cash management and payment processing services. Why we chose it Integrating QuickBooks with your bank accounts streamlines the accounting process for your business. Small business owners who are just starting will find that they can save when opening U.S. Bank’s starter account, Silver Business Checking, since it does not charge a monthly fee. This account provides 125 free monthly transactions and $2,500 fee-free monthly cash deposits. In addition, you can earn up to an $800 bonus when you open a new, eligible U.S. Bank business checking account (promo code: Q3AFL24) and complete qualifying activities, subject to certain terms and limitations — offer valid through September 30, 2024. Member FDIC. Monthly fees Silver Business Checking: $0

$0 Gold Business Checking: $20; waivable by having any of these: A U.S. Bank Payment Solutions Merchant account. $10,000 average collected balance. $20,000 combined average collected business deposit balances. $50,000 combined average collected business deposits and outstanding credit balances.

$20; waivable by having any of these: Platinum Business Checking: $30; waivable by having any of these: $25,000 average collected checking balance. $75,000 combined average collected business deposits and outstanding credit balances.

$30; waivable by having any of these: Visit U.S. Bank

Features

QuickBooks and ADP integrations.

Zelle, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, and cash management services.

Overdraft protection.

Online and mobile banking.

50% discount on first check order.

Check fraud prevention services.

Remote deposit capture.

Lending options include Small Business Administration loans, lines of credit, term loans, and medical practice financing.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons $800 welcome bonus.

Online account opening.

No monthly fee for basic tier checking.

Fee-free withdrawals at the MoneyPass network. Minimal interest is offered for interest-bearing checking products.

Steep balances required to waive monthly fees for high-tier accounts.

Low free cash deposit limit for basic accounts.

$100 opening deposit.

Bluevine: Best for earning high interest Our rating: 4.32 out of 5 Bluevine is a top fintech company that offers high yields and a QuickBooks Online integration. You will find it easy to match your billing, transaction, and payee information on both platforms. Aside from QuickBooks, Bluevine has major integrations with many payment and accounting software. It also offers competitive interest for three business checking products, an excellent line of credit, a cash back-earning credit card, and fast international business payments. Why we chose it What is great about Bluevine is it gives you different options for business checking accounts, which provide unlimited transactions. You can start with Bluevine Standard, which does not have a monthly fee, and enjoy a 2.0% APY of up to $250,000 when you meet qualifying activities. As your business scales, you can sign up for premium accounts and earn higher yields (3.0% to 4.25%) while reducing your fees on standard banking services, like wire transfers and same-day ACH transactions. Bluevine Standard’s monthly transactions are unlimited. Cash deposits are allowed at Green Dot for $4.95 per deposit and at Allpoint+ ATMs for $1 plus 0.5% of the deposit amount. Monthly fees Bluevine Standard: $0

$0 Bluevine Plus: $30; waivable by having: An ADB of $20,000 across your Bluevine checking account, including subaccounts. A spend of $2,000 monthly using your Bluevine debit card or credit card.

$30; waivable by having: Bluevine Premier: $95; waivable by meeting: An ADB of $100,000 across your Bluevine checking account, including subaccounts. A spend of $5,000 monthly using your Bluevine debit card or credit card.

$95; waivable by meeting: Visit Bluevine

Features

Quickbooks, Xero, and Wave integrations.

Compatible with Wise, Venmo, CashApp, and Square.

International payments to 32 countries in 15 currencies.

Lines of credit up to $250,000 at low rates.

Business credit card with unlimited cashback and a $0 annual fee.

Two free checkbook orders annually.

Free domestic incoming wire transfers.

Priority customer support for Bluevine Premier clients.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Three business checking options with high interest rates (2.0% to 4.25%).

Up to five subaccounts.

FDIC insurance of up to $3 million.

No minimum balance requirement, opening deposit, or monthly fee for Bluevine Standard. Cash deposit fees at Allpoint+ ATMs and Green Dot locations.

Limited banking products.

Charges $2.50 for non-network ATM use on top of operator surcharges.

No in-person banking.

Bank of America: Best for rewards and high free cash deposits Our rating: 4.32 out of 5 Bank of America offers business customers a QuickBooks Online connection to track income and expenses, send invoices, and organize financial reports. You get a clear view of your profit and spending and generate profit-and-loss and expense reports. Business customers also have access to Connected Apps, which customers can easily manage and monitor the way their business is performing with an all-in-one dashboard. They can connect their QuickBooks account to the dashboard and view insights such as revenue trends, product performance, and average spend per sale. Bank of America is well-established, providing a wide array of financial products and services, including trusts and retirement accounts. The bank also gives a welcome bonus for new accounts. Why we chose it Aside from its QuickBooks bank account integration, Bank of America provides a business checking account with a high cash deposit limit and rewards. When you open its entry-level Business Advantage Fundamentals Banking account, you get up to $7,500 fee-free cash deposits and 200 fee-free transactions per month, which suit cash-reliant businesses. Signing up for its free preferred rewards program entitles you to savings rate boosts, credit card bonus rewards, and rate discounts on lending products. Monthly fees Business Advantage Fundamentals Banking: $16; waivable by having: A $5,000 combined average monthly balance. At least $250 in new net qualified debit card purchases. A Preferred Rewards for Business membership.

$16; waivable by having: Business Advantage Relationship Banking: $29.95; waivable by having: A $15,000 combined average monthly balance. A Preferred Rewards for Business membership.

$29.95; waivable by having: Visit Bank of America

Features

Cash Flow Monitor, a cash management tool to track business performance.

Integrates with QuickBooks, ADP, and Zelle.

Bill pay.

Waived monthly fee for second Business Advantage Relationship Banking account.

Free access to business credit score information.

Small business lending includes secured and unsecured lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate (CRE) loans, and healthcare practice loans.

Individual retirement accounts (IRA) through Merrill Edge.

Preferred Rewards for Business with tiered rewards.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons $7,500 cash deposit allowance for basic checking accounts.

Up to $500 bonus for new accounts.

Robust ongoing and tiered rewards.

Branch locations in D.C. and 38 states. No interest-earning checking product.

High average balances required to waive monthly fees.

$100 opening deposit.

$2.50 non-network ATM fee.

Relay: Best for teams needing more accounts and debit cards Our rating: 4.32 out of 5 Relay, a fintech company, helps to simplify your bookkeeping through direct syncing of your banking data with QuickBooks Online. Card purchases are auto-categorized, and check images are attached to your deposit transactions for detailed and accurate monthly reconciliation. Relay makes expense tracking easy by providing multiple business accounts and debit cards. Account permissions also let you delegate financial tasks, saving business owners time. Why we chose it Rapidly expanding businesses won’t need to worry whether their business checking accounts can keep up with their growth. They can open up to 20 reserve accounts and create up to 50 debit cards to help manage spending and track expenses in detail. You can also save on fees when you deposit or withdraw at Allpoint ATMs, which is rewarding for budget-conscious companies. Relay offers unlimited transactions and fee-free cash deposits at Allpoint+ ATMs. In addition, you can deposit cash at over 90,000 Green Dot retail locations, but a fee of $4.95 per transaction can apply. Monthly fees Relay Business Checking: $0.

$0. Relay Pro: $30; not waivable. Visit Relay

Features

QuickBooks, Xero, Gusto, and Plaid integrations.

Relay business savings accounts earn 1%–3% interest.

Shared account access with team members.

Debit cards can be customized.

No overdraft fees.

$5 to $10 wire fees (Relay Business Checking) and $0 wire fees (Relay Pro).

Relay Pro offers fee-free outgoing wires, same-day ACH, and more perks.

Email and phone support.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Fee-free incoming wire transfers.

20 subaccounts under a single ID (10 for sole proprietors).

FDIC insurance coverage of up to $3 million.

No required minimum balance, opening deposit, or monthly fee for Relay Standard. No APY for checking accounts.

No brick-and-mortar branches.

Lacks business financing options.

Axos Bank: Best for expanded FDIC coverage and unlimited ATM fee refunds Our rating: 4.32 out of 5 Axos Bank is an online-only bank offering business users integrated QuickBooks desktop and QuickBooks online versions. Aside from QuickBooks and ADP integrations, Axos has a full range of business banking products, such as savings accounts, money markets, CDs, lending, merchant services, and payroll services. Through Insured Cash Sweep (ICS), your business funds can be FDIC-insured up to $240 million. On top of that, the bank reimburses users for all domestic ATM fees. Why we chose it Business owners can maximize their savings with an Axos Bank business checking account since it offers unlimited domestic ATM fee refunds. It also waives the monthly fee on its basic tier account. Like fintech options, this online-only bank provides unlimited transactions and allows fee-free cash deposits at MoneyPass and Allpoint networks. However, if you opt to deposit at Green Dot retail locations, it costs $4.95 per item. Axos Bank gives a welcome bonus of $400 when you open a new business checking account. Monthly fees Basic Business Checking: $0.

$0. Business Interest Checking: $10; waivable with a $5,000 ADB. Visit Axos Bank

Features

Unlimited transactions for lowest-tier checking.

QuickBooks and ADP integrations.

Remote deposit capture (60 items monthly).

No incoming wire fees and cash deposit fees at MoneyPass and Allpoint ATMs.

FDIC insurance of up to $240 million via ICS.

1.01% APY for interest-bearing accounts.

SBA loans and CRE loans.

Celero Merchant Solutions.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Unlimited domestic ATM fee refunds.

$400 welcome bonus for new business checking accounts.

No required minimum balance, monthly fee, or opening deposit for basic tier.

Free cash deposits at MoneyPass and Allpoint. No APY for basic tier account.

Online-only bank.

$100 opening deposit for Business Interest Checking.

Does not issue a credit card.

Mercury: Best for large-scale startups needing more FDIC insurance Our rating: 4.31 out of 5 Mercury, a fintech geared for tech startups, makes accounting a breeze through syncing bill payments, regular payments, and debit and credit card transactions from your Mercury account. Accounting records are auto-created in QuickBooks by assigning general ledger codes. Mercury also has solid business software integrations, resource-rich features for startups through investor connections and networking, a high APY Treasury product, and above-the-standard FDIC insurance coverage. Why we chose it Mercury is an outstanding option for startups and tech companies with substantial funds. They can take advantage of Mercury Vault, which provides FDIC coverage of up to $5 million through a sweep network. Mercury’s fee-free business checking account has no transaction limit, required minimum balance, opening deposit, and monthly fee. However, cash deposits are not allowed. Businesses can benefit from its cash back-giving IO Mastercard and high-yield Mercury Treasury product. Monthly fee Mercury Business Checking: $0. Visit Mercury

Features

Physical and virtual debit cards.

QuickBooks, Netsuite, and Xero accounting software integration.

Compatible with Shopify, Stripe, Square, Zapier, Amazon, and PayPal payment processors.

High APY rate via Mercury Treasury.

IO corporate card provides 1.5% auto cash back rewards.

Can open a savings account when you have a checking account.

Customized account access and 14 subaccounts.

Advanced accounting automation is available under a subscription plan.

Mercury investor database.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Fee-free wire transfers.

1.5% cashback on all domestic and international credit card spending.

FDIC insurance coverage of up to $5 million.

No opening deposit, minimum balance requirement, or monthly fee. Cash deposit is not allowed.

Cannot open sole proprietorship and trust accounts.

The checking account does not bear interest.

No physical locations.

Novo: Best for quick payments through Novo Boost Our rating: 4.06 out of 5 Novo, another outstanding fintech, provides QuickBooks bank integration. You can view all your accounting data in your Novo dashboard instead of switching between spreadsheets. New Novo users get a 30% discount on QuickBooks for the first six months. Novo helps businesses budget through a fee-free business checking account, monthly ATM fee refunds of up to $7, low fees when sending international payments, and faster payment acceptance for Stripe users. Why we chose it As a business owner, you prefer to receive client payments faster. Novo offers this benefit through Novo Boost. Instead of waiting for days, Stripe payments are received in a few hours. You can also send vendor payments via Express ACH, which allows same-day receipt before the transfer cutoff periods. Novo also lets you create up to 20 reserve accounts to separate your tax, payroll, and other business operation expenses, which helps organize your finances better. The Novo Business Checking has no restrictions on the number of free monthly transactions. However, cash can only be deposited through money orders. Monthly fee Novo Business Checking: $0. Visit Novo

Features

Low-fee international payments through Wise partnership.

Integrations include QuickBooks, Stripe, Square, and PayPal.

Unlimited and free customized invoices through the Novo app.

Physical and virtual debit cards.

No standard ACH fees.

Free incoming wire transfers.

Novo perks include discounts on QuickBooks, Stripe, and Google Cloud.

Merchant cash advances financing up to $75,000 via Novo Funding.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Up to $7 monthly third-party ATM fee refunds.

No opening deposit or monthly fee.

No minimum balance requirement.

Free Novo invoicing services. No interest earnings.

No brick-and-mortar branches.

Cannot directly deposit cash.

No debit card cash back rewards.

Found: Best for self-employed professionals Our rating: 3.81 out of 5 Found, a fintech platform designed for self-employed professionals, lets you import your QuickBooks transaction details to track all income and expenses through its own bookkeeping system. Found’s all-in-one banking solution offers users auto expense tracking, customized invoicing, financial reporting, and budgeting tools. No credit checks are performed when opening a checking account. Why we chose it We recommend Found for its built-in bookkeeping software, tax tools, and free invoicing services. It simplifies running your business with its business checking account, which does not have hidden fees or balance minimums. You can auto-track and categorize your expenses, run reports, review tax estimates, and capture and save receipts, which is time-saving. With Found, cash deposits can be made at over 80,000 retail locations. The fees for deposits may vary. Monthly fee Found Business Checking: $0.

$0. Found Plus: $19.99 per month or $149.99 per year. Visit Found

Features

QuickBooks integration and built-in Found bookkeeping software.

Deposit cash at over 80,000 retailers; fees can apply.

Tax tools for payment, auto-saving, and write-offs.

Free, unlimited, and customized invoices.

Payment integrations include PayPal, Cash App, Square, Stripe, and Venmo.

No credit checks.

No ACH fees.

No ATM fees (Found does not charge for ATM withdrawals, but third-party operator fees may apply).

Found Plus offers 1.5% APY on balances up to $20,000, customized bookkeeping, and priority customer service.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Free integrated bookkeeping.

Expense tracking with receipt capture.

No required monthly fee, minimum balance, or opening deposit. No international wire transfer support.

Limited to checking products.

No physical check support.

QuickBooks Checking: Best for QuickBooks users prioritizing convenience Our rating: 3.48 out of 5 The QuickBooks Checking account links with payments, bill pay, and payroll. QuickBooks users who prefer the convenience of managing all their financial data in the QuickBooks system can streamline their accounting and simplify the handling of their financial transactions. If you plan to subscribe to this accounting software, you may be interested in reading the QuickBooks Online review. QuickBooks Checking is fee-free and offers a competitive interest of 5% by placing funds into business savings envelopes. Why we chose it Signing up with a business checking account when you work with QuickBooks is efficient. You can manage your bills, schedule payments, and save up and allocate your funds for specific business expenses. You also earn an APY of 5% through its savings feature, envelopes. Further, your funds are FDIC-insured up to $5 million through a sweep network via Green Dot Bank, the fintech’s partner. QuickBooks Checking offers four fee-free withdrawals at Allpoint ATMs each month. Cash deposits are allowed at participating retailers, but a fee of up to $5.95 may be charged. Monthly fee QuickBooks Checking: $0. Visit QuickBooks Checking

Features

Instant deposit for fast transfer of funds from QuickBooks Payments.

Free check deposit via the app.

Cash deposits at retail locations, but fees apply.

Nine reserve accounts.

Integrates with QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Payment.

Cash management tools and cash flow forecasting.

FDIC coverage of up to $5 million via sweep program.

Robust accounting, payment, and payroll software products.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No monthly fee and minimum balances are required.

No opening deposit.

5.0% APY on savings envelopes.

Free incoming domestic wires. Only 4 in-network withdrawals, $3 per transaction past the limit.

Instant transfer may not be available to all customers.

No overdraft protection.

No fee-free cash deposits.

How to choose the best banks that integrate with QuickBooks

We looked at the following factors when evaluating and assigning a rating for the best banks for QuickBooks integration:

Monthly fees and waiver conditions.

Minimum opening deposit and required maintaining balances.

Interest rate offered.

ATM fees and transaction limits, including ATM network availability.

Cash deposit options and limits.

Wire transfer costs and limits.

Account features.

Business software integrations.

Business products and services offered.

Geographic locations.

Customer support availability.

Methodology

Before creating the list of banks that integrate with QuickBooks Online, we carefully checked if the bank offers QuickBooks integration. We also reviewed the bank’s fee structure, specifically the monthly fee, opening balance, required balance requirements, and ATM fees. We also took into account the APY, monthly transaction and cash deposit allowances, ease of account opening, availability of physical branches, and other existing business banking products.

Frequently asked questions

What bank does QuickBooks use?

QuickBooks (Intuit) is considered a fintech company, not a bank. However, its banking services are provided by its partner, Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC.

Can all bank accounts be linked to QuickBooks?

Most banks support QuickBooks integration, even small credit unions. But if you cannot link your bank account, you can still upload your transactions manually to your QuickBooks Online account.

How safe is it to connect a bank to QuickBooks?

Linking your bank accounts to QuickBooks is very safe. The company offers robust security measures, such as read-only bank connections, password protection, SSL and RSA encryptions, and more, to safeguard your financial data.

Is there a limit to the number of banks I can connect to QuickBooks?

No, QuickBooks does not impose an upper limit on the number of bank accounts that can be added to one QuickBooks Online company file.