Solidify your skills as a cybersecurity professional by becoming certified. Here is a list of some of the best cybersecurity certifications available today.

Cyber attacks are continuing to increase. We can blame it on how fast tech advances or the inability of businesses to keep up (or both). Regardless, the threat is serious.

According to Accenture’s recent State of Cybersecurity Resilience report, cybersecurity attacks increased by 31% between 2020 and 2021. On average, companies experienced 270 attacks throughout 2021.

One attack is too many for any business. IBM’s recent Cost of a Data Breach report found that 2021 had the highest average cost for data breaches in 17 years—$4.24 million.

While these numbers are frightening, businesses can improve their security posture by implementing more robust security methods such as zero trust.

Unfortunately, these complex security methods require highly-skilled cybersecurity professionals to implement and manage them. If you’re a professional looking to join the world of IT and cybersecurity, the time is now to do so.

As you seek employment, one of the best ways to ensure your resume stands out is to obtain a certification in your chosen field. Luckily, there are various cybersecurity certifications out there to choose from. Here, we dive into several of your options.

Why earn a cybersecurity certification?

A cybersecurity certification can help you showcase your skills in cryptography, SecOps and other cybersecurity disciplines. Plus it can help you stand out to potential employers when applying for new positions. If you’re currently employed, a cybersecurity certification can help you advance within your position, opening the door to many possibilities.

Best cybersecurity certifications

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

The Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification is offered by (ISC)². According to (ISC)², this certification helps professionals prove their skills in designing, implementing and managing cybersecurity programs.

The CISSP is best suited for experienced cybersecurity professionals such as analysts and architects, as well as those in the C-suite such as Chief Information Officers. If the CISSP isn’t for you, (ISC)² also offers certifications such as the CCSP for Cloud Security and the HCISPP for Healthcare Security & Privacy.

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA is a leader in certification for professionals within the tech industry. The CompTIA Security+ certification is sought after by many employers. In fact, according to CompTIA, this certification is chosen by more corporations than any other certification on the market.

The CompTIA Security+ certification covers subject matter such as forensics, risk management and cloud operations. Unlike many other certifications, the CompTIA Security+ certification requires professionals to prove their hands-on troubleshooting skills.

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+)

For security professionals looking for a more advanced CompTIA certification, this could be the one.

The CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) certification was designed for “advanced practitioners” in security, not individuals within management roles. The CASP+ is best for security architects or engineers that get their hands dirty each day inside critical networks.

CASP+ covers how to build security architecture and how to implement the right solutions to protect it. Practitioners will learn the ins and outs of governance, risk and compliance as well as cryptography and other disciplines.

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

The Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certification by the EC-Council is the top-rated ethical hacking certification. This certification provides security professionals with knowledge about the hacking tools and techniques used to hack ethically.

Inside this certification, professionals will have access to hands-on hacking exercises, live demonstrations and more. Subject matter includes everything from cloud computing to web applications used for hacking.

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

The Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) was designed for professional security auditors who wish to prove their expertise. This certification covers auditing processes, governance, information system development, protection of assets and much more.

The CISA is best for entry-level to mid-level professionals with basic knowledge of information systems. Those interested in this certification will find a wide range of exam prep materials such as an online review course and review manuals.

GIAC Information Security Fundamentals (GISF)

The GIAC Information Security Fundamentals (GISF) certification is the perfect option for entry-level cybersecurity professionals, including non-IT security managers and those who have recently switched to a career in cybersecurity.

This certification covers the absolute basics of cybersecurity, including terminology, the basics of computer networks, incident response, password use, network communication, risk management, wireless security and cryptography.

GIAC also offers additional certifications for cybersecurity professionals, including the GIAC Security Operations Certified (GSOC) certification and the GIAC Public Cloud Security (GPCS) certification.