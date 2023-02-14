Gain insight on the best job posting platforms for your business. Learn about the different features and benefits of popular job boards, and how to choose the right one for your specific hiring needs.

Recruiting and hiring talent is a critical aspect of running a successful business. The right job posting site can make the process more streamlined and efficient by connecting you with the best candidates suited for your open positions. There are many job posting sites available that provide different features and capabilities to help employers find ideal employees.

This article takes a close look at some of the top job posting sites for employers. Whether you’re looking for specialized job posting sites for specific roles or platforms with advanced features, we’ve got you covered with the information you need to choose the best option for your company. Read on to view our comprehensive list of the best staffing and job posting sites in 2023, so you can find the top talent you need to grow and succeed.

Jump to:

Feature comparison table of top job posting sites

CareerBuilder Indeed Hubstaff Talent LinkedIn Ladders ZipRecruiter Candidate matching software Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Designed for all roles Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Forever free job posting Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Unlimited job posting No No Yes No No Yes Sponsored posts Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes

Best job posting platforms

CareerBuilder: Best for staying competitive CareerBuilder provides employers with end-to-end solutions to help them define their hiring standards and maintain them throughout the staffing process. In addition, the platform offers many capabilities for employers to create job posts as well as find and contact high-quality candidates that match their qualifications. A significant aspect of CareerBuilder is that it provides features that make it easy for employers to stay competitive in their hiring practices. For example, employers can view what compensation other businesses offer for similar positions so they can gain the insight necessary to develop a competitive salary. CareerBuilder also provides employers with self-serve options and automated capabilities to increase the exposure of their job posts. Features AI job posting tools.

Access to CareerBuilder’s Resume Database for resume and social profile searching.

Resume match notifications.

Targeted emails to candidates.

Insights into job competition.

AI recommendations to improve job postings.

Mobile-first job posts available through the CB Job Search App.

Email alerts when candidates apply to positions. Pros Monthly plans renew automatically, and employers can cancel at any time.

Job postings are designed for mobile viewing and are available through the CB Job Search App, which makes job posts more likely to be seen by candidates searching for positions.

Employers are able to make unlimited edits to their job posting throughout the posting period.

CareerBuilder offers advertising options that employers can use in order to reach a targeted group of candidates.

Employers can make job postings by connecting to CareerBuilder from their ATS with Open API. Cons Employers can only view a limited number of resumes — 500 per month and up to 50 per day.

CareerBuilder does not provide any job description templates for employers. Pricing CareerBuilder provides employers with a free five-day trial of its software. After this, they can choose the Pay As You Go option or purchase a Value subscription plan that fits their individual hiring needs. Pay As You Go option Here is the list of options: Pricing: $425 for a single job post available for 12 months.

Additional job postings: $250 each when you buy at least six jobs.

Resumes and social profiles search: 10 resume actions per day.

Resume match notification: 10 per day.

Job boost emails: 35 maximum candidates. Value plans Lite Standard Pro Price $349 per month $449 per month $749 per month Numbers of job postings 1 job available for 1 month 3 jobs available for 1 month 5 jobs available for 1 month Resumes and social profiles search 10 resume actions daily 30 resume actions daily 50 resume actions daily Resume match notification limit 10 30 40 Job boost emails 35 maximum candidates 100 maximum candidates 150 maximum candidates CareerBuilder

Indeed: Best for automated features Indeed is a job posting site that provides employers with hiring resources to help them through each step of the onboarding process. This is a popular job posting site, but Indeed provides ways for employers to stand out in the crowd to potential candidates. The solution is optimal for creating low-cost sponsored posts that will boost engagement from applicants. In addition, Featured Employers can produce branded advertisements for their job postings that are targeted toward jobseekers. When the applications do roll in, it’s easy to narrow down the best candidates using Indeed’s ready-to-use skills test. Features Indeed Hiring Platform.

Automated screening, scheduling and communications.

Job posting.

Indeed Assessments ready-to-use skills tests.

Sponsored job posting.

Resume search.

Featured Employer feature.

Targeted Branded Ads feature.

Job Market Insights feature. Pros Employers can screen for the skills they value in a candidate by applying a skills test to their job post with Indeed Assessments. The test is ready-to-use and easy to add.

Hiring managers can allow candidates to easily apply through any device, boosting the likelihood of receiving applications.

Businesses can automate several areas of their hiring process, including scheduling, screening and communication so that they can spend less time and effort on their staffing. Cons Employers must qualify as a Featured Employer to gain access to certain benefits, including branded job posting features and job market insights.

Businesses can get started posting jobs for free, but unlimited, free posting is not allowed for all job types. Pricing Employers should contact the Indeed sales team to request a price quote. Indeed

Hubstaff Talent: Best for hiring freelancers and contractors Hubstaff Talent has developed a reputation as an easy-to-use contractor hiring platform. The service is entirely free for both employers and contractors. Hubstaff even helps employers after the contractor has been hired by offering Hubstaff time tracking tools and several options for paying staff through the service. Another great perk of Hubstaff Talent is that it can open up possibilities for hiring remote workers in the U.S. or abroad. The service allows employers to contact and communicate directly with contractors across the globe so that they can establish connections as they see fit. Features Free job posting.

Hubstaff time tracking.

Multiple staff payment options.

Hubstaff Talent directory of freelancers and agencies.

Detailed description of applicant qualification.

Direct communication with talent.

Notification message when job posting receives an application.

Hubstaff Talent job syndication. Pros The service is forever free and does not charge any fees for employers or staff members; this freedom can open a job posting to a broader pool of potential applicants.

Posts on Hubstaff Talent are shared by the service on their social feed and promoted on other job boards and sites to give it maximum visibility.

When a job posting receives an application, employers get to see a detailed description of why the contractor believes they are appropriate for the role. Cons The solution does not provide tools for ranking candidates.

The platform is not ideal for employers seeking local candidates, as most of the job-seekers are looking for remote positions. Pricing Hubstaff Talent is forever free. Hubstaff Talent

LinkedIn: Best for applicant selection LinkedIn Talent Solutions provides helpful resources for businesses looking to streamline their hiring process. In addition to job posting, employers also gain features for filtering and rating their candidates so that they can narrow down the best possible applicant for their job. LinkedIn also relieves employers of some of the work it takes to narrow down candidates. LinkedIn then uses insights from a job post, the company and the jobseekers to match jobs with appropriate candidates qualified to fill the positions. Features Screening questions.

Candidate rating.

LinkedIn Job posting.

Candidate matching.

Targeted Job Posting.

Flexible job management.

Job description templates.

Job promotion capabilities. Pros LinkedIn lets employers use tools like screening questions and candidate ratings to simplify the selection process.

LinkedIn’s candidate dashboard makes it easy to view, filter, rate and sort applicants so employers can decide upon the best candidates to contact.

LinkedIn provides job description templates to help employers create a job post with the necessary information to attract qualified candidates.

Employers pay based on the results of their job postings, meaning that they are only charged when a candidate views their job post. Cons Employers can only post one job on the LinkedIn platform for free at a time.

LinkedIn is geared more toward office jobs than manual labor positions. Pricing Employers should contact the LinkedIn sales team to request a price quote. LinkedIn

Ladders Recruiter: Best for enterprises Ladders Recruiter lets employers post jobs and source candidates through its solution. The service promotes job posts during an eight-week time period where they will appear to jobseekers at the top of search results. This means that the job post will be harder for qualified candidates to miss. The Promoted Jobs service is optimized for employers looking to take their job advertising to the next level and gain attention from experienced professional candidates. Over the promotional period, employers can even edit and adjust their job posting to improve the chances of gaining results. Features Promoted Job Posts.

Target qualified professionals.

Reach the top of search results.

Eight-week promotional period.

Edit and change your job opening during the promotion period.

Job post promotion in weekly emails to candidates.

Direct candidate information and resume views.

Send direct emails from the platform.

Custom Folders to group candidates.

Tap2Call can dial candidates from a mobile device.

Saved searches.

ATS integration.

Insights, best practices and optimization tips provided by the platform.

Live support.

Advanced searching and filtering. Pros Ladders ensures that job postings are seen by candidates, as each job post is included in weekly emails to candidates that best match the position.

Promoted posts are displayed at the top of search results to best-fit professionals.

Employers can group their candidates in Custom Folders to stay organized and can even share their folders to team members for easy collaboration.

Ladders lets employers easily contact candidates either by emailing them from the platform or by calling them with the one touch dial Tap2Call feature. Cons Many of Ladders’ features are only available to employers with paid plans.

Ladders does not provide a mobile app for employers to source talent on-the-go. Pricing Ladders provides four pricing plans for promoting jobs, as well as three sourcing plans for employers. The Promoted Jobs plans are best for filling job openings quickly, as each job post will be promoted throughout an 8-week time period. Ladders’ Promoted Jobs Plans: Free: Hiring Teams members are granted one free job post per month.

Hiring Teams members are granted one free job post per month. Single post: $599 per post.

$599 per post. 3 Pack (Pack of three posts): $569 per post or $1,707 total.

$569 per post or $1,707 total. 10 Pack (Pack of ten posts): $539 per post or $5,390 total. The Sourcing Plans are designed for hiring teams, and include more helpful features like advanced search sourcing and direct candidate contacting. Ladders’ Sourcing Plans: Lite Access: $2,870 per year or $299 per month.

$2,870 per year or $299 per month. Full Access: $5,988 per year or $599 per month.

$5,988 per year or $599 per month. Enterprise: Employers should contact the sales team to receive a pricing plan that is tailored to meet their needs. Ladders Recruiter

ZipRecruiter: Best for small businesses ZipRecruiter is another big name in job posting platforms. It is popular among both job seekers and employers, as it provides a variety of tools to improve the hiring process. ZipRecruiter offers specialized plans for small to medium-sized businesses as well as enterprises so that employers can choose a plan with the right features to meet their requirements. With customized plans based on business size, small businesses can benefit from a solution suited to their recruitment needs. With time-saving screening questions and customizable, easy-to-use templates, it is no wonder why so many employers flock to this site to speed up their hiring processes. ZipRecruiter also expands the outreach of job posts, as they send jobs out to 100+ top job sites to reach job seekers far and wide. Features Smart, easy-to-use dashboard.

Distribution to 100+ job sites.

Powerful AI to proactively reach candidates.

Up to 4X more candidates on average.

Access to the resume database.

TrafficBoost for urgent and hard-to-fill jobs.

Seamless integration with your external ATS.

Mobile-friendly job posting.

Screening Questions. Pros ZipRecruiter’s matching technology assesses resumes to match jobs with candidates that possess the right skills, experience and qualifications for the role. It then automatically invites qualified candidates to apply for the position. Employers can use the smart dashboard to sort, review and rate candidates. ZipRecruiter’s AI matching feature then learns from this data and will send employers similar applicants to the ones that they rated favorably.

Job posts on ZipRecruiter are mobile-friendly, so they can be easily accessed by job-seekers on the go.

The platform sends job emails and mobile notifications to candidates to increase the likelihood of attracting applicants to employers’ open positions.

ZipRecruiter offers live chat customer service available 24/7. Cons This option may be expensive for businesses that aren’t looking to fill multiple jobs.

ZipRecruiter does not provide options for employers to get to the top of search queries, which can make it difficult to stand out among the competition. Pricing ZipRecruiter offers three pricing plans: Standard, Premium and Pro. Pricing is determined based on the number of job postings required after the free trial. Employers can visit the ZipRecruiter website to request more pricing information. ZipRecruiter

How to choose the right job posting site for your business

Choosing the right job posting site for your business can make a significant difference in attracting the ideal talent. To make the best decision, it is essential to consider the size and niche of your company, as well as your budget and the types of job openings you are trying to fill.

Some popular job posting sites cater to a broader range of industries and job types, while others may be more specialized for certain industries, position types or job functions. You should evaluate these factors when considering a solution and other aspects such as their user interface, applicant tracking systems and cost to see if it aligns with your needs. Additionally, consider the target audience you want to reach and see if the job posting site has a strong presence in that demographic.

By conducting research on the important aspects of a job posting site, you will be able to determine the best fit for your business. If you’re still looking for more information, check out this video on the top five job sites you might not have considered.