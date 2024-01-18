Lead generation companies are businesses that help identify, sort and contact high-quality leads on your behalf. These leads will match your ideal customer profile, and with the help of a tailored strategy and campaign, they’ll begin funneling into your existing sales pipeline.

The best lead generation companies offer lead sourcing and lead research to ensure they’re sending over exclusive and quality leads. Once they identify these leads, they begin inbound prospecting or outreach with common sales strategies like cold emailing or cold calling. These core offerings make up a custom campaign that’ll meet your leads exactly where they are in their buyer’s journey for you to begin nurturing them.

Industry Specialization Focus on Intent Lead Nurturing Team of SDRs Starting Price Callbox Yes Yes Yes Yes Contact for quote ZoomInfo Yes Yes Yes No Contact for quote CIENCE No Yes Yes Yes 10 free leads/mo Leadgeneration.com No Yes Yes No Contact for quote EBQ Yes No Yes Yes $3,000/mo RevBoss No Yes No Yes $3,700/mo* UnboundB2B Yes Yes No No Contact for quote

*Starting price with a 12 month contract.

Callbox: Best lead management solution for international markets Our star rating: 3.9 out of 5 Callbox is a B2B lead generation services company that uses advanced data analytics to not only identify leads but also engage and convert them into customers. In the Premium tier, Callbox will assign a team of three or more sales development representatives who help accomplish a multi-touch approach to lead generation, including social media, email and phone marketing. Pricing Standard: For scaling businesses requesting standard lead generation. Contact for custom quote.

For scaling businesses requesting standard lead generation. Contact for custom quote. Premium: For businesses requesting unique requirements. Contact for custom quote. Features International marketing: Supports global customers and can help break into new territories.

Supports global customers and can help break into new territories. Account-based sourcing: Uses a mix of both inbound and outbound touchpoints to support client engagement through a multi-touch method.

Uses a mix of both inbound and outbound touchpoints to support client engagement through a multi-touch method. Event marketing: Drives in-person attendance and turnout through end-to-end marketing. Pros Specializes in a variety of industries.

Offers 24/7 customer support.

Highly ranked by current users. Cons Standard tier only offers one program at a time.

No upfront pricing available.

Doesn’t offer test leads. Why we chose Callbox Callbox offers account-based, event and webinar marketing services on top of their B2B lead generation. These end-to-end services extend beyond the US and can help you target high-value customers in markets your company currently serves or markets you’re looking to break into. They can establish custom campaigns that cater to these new territories to maximize growth opportunities. Try Callbox

ZoomInfo: Best lead generation company for supporting a variety of business sizes Our star rating: 3.8 out of 5 ZoomInfo is a lead generation company and an engagement platform in one. It supports sales, marketing, operations and talent searching through data-backed pipelines. Its platform can build out entire org charts with up-to-date profile information and buyer intent scoring for your sales reps. This can shorten entire sales processes by streamlining when and how pre-qualified leads are engaged with by your reps. Pricing SalesOS: Access company insights and contact information. Contact for quote.

Access company insights and contact information. Contact for quote. MarketingOS: Pipeline management and digital marketing solutions. Contact for quote.

Pipeline management and digital marketing solutions. Contact for quote. TalentOS: Source and manage candidates for company recruitment. Contact for quote. Features B2B sales intelligence: Uses enriched B2B data to produce holistic profiles of high-quality leads.

Uses enriched B2B data to produce holistic profiles of high-quality leads. Lead data intelligence: Ensures the incoming leads are verified and have the most accurate information attached to their profiles.

Ensures the incoming leads are verified and have the most accurate information attached to their profiles. Pipeline forecasting: Complies buyer intent data and your own sales process to produce accurate forecasting for your business and market in general. Pros Offers a variety of management levels.

Specializes in a variety of industries.

Provides extensive client support. Cons No upfront pricing.

Caters to B2B clients only.

Users report some UI/UX bugs. Why we chose ZoomInfo ZoomInfo supports different sized businesses, from small, mid-market, to enterprise-level clients. It can create any go-to-market strategy for its global clients on its platform. Its data-driven workflows and B2B databases provide detailed reports that help you define your ideal buyer and find matches that are true decision makers and potential clients of your solution. Try ZoomInfo

CIENCE: Best for AI-driven campaigns Our star rating: 3.8 out of 5 CIENCE specializes in lead generation by offering a digital platform along with its outbound SDR services, making it a People-as-a-Service (PaaS) agency. The AI-powered platform houses extensive data intelligence, like buyer intent and pipeline creation. It also supports lead engagement and analytics through appointment scheduling automations, sales OKRs and lead scoring. Pricing GO Show: 10 new contacts per month for free.

10 new contacts per month for free. GO Platform: 2,500 contacts/mo plus software license. Contact for quote.

2,500 contacts/mo plus software license. Contact for quote. GO Platform + Services: Price per meeting. Contact for quote. Features Web callerID: Identifies anonymous website visitors as possible leads.

Identifies anonymous website visitors as possible leads. AI content: Trains AI to write blogs and social media content tailored to your market and solution.

Trains AI to write blogs and social media content tailored to your market and solution. Scheduling: Automates your calendar and schedule for easy appointment booking. Pros Quick client onboarding.

100 million+ B2B contacts.

Integrates with third-party applications. Cons Minimal inbound lead generation.

Poor lead quality reported.

Can often outsource leads. Why we chose CIENCE CIENCE’s AI tools extend beyond automating inbound lead generation and their inhouse platform functionality. CIENCE’s AI also uses your business’s goals, solution’s benefits and market details to train their model AI to communicate directly with leads via chat, email, and even artificial voice for lead prospecting. Try CIENCE

LeadGeneration.com: Best for offering multi-channel solutions Our star rating: 3.8 out of 5 LeadGeneration.com is an online lead generation company that takes into account your industry, market, company history and goals to create custom campaigns. Its campaign strategies and methods not only generate leads that match your ideal buyer profile but also help continuously nurture them, with an emphasis on building your brand awareness. Pricing Contact for quote: Offers free consultations and lead generation analysis. Features SEO specialization: Drives organic traffic to your website by getting high-ranking search result placement.

Drives organic traffic to your website by getting high-ranking search result placement. Website development: Builds you a website from the ground up that is effective, efficient and eye catching.

Builds you a website from the ground up that is effective, efficient and eye catching. Lead nurturing: Engages with your high-value leads through a series of soft touches that keep your solution top of mind. Pros CRM integration capability.

Guarantees exclusive leads.

SDR and campaign performance tracking. Cons No upfront pricing available.

No test leads or pilot option.

Focus primarily on inbound lead generation. Why we chose LeadGeneration.com LeadGeneration.com’s inbound lead gen strategies are extensive and detailed. It can create and monitor email drip campaigns on your behalf, redesign your website to maximize efficiency and distribute branded content to targeted audiences. All of these multi-channel solutions help you not only get the attention of ideal customers but also familiarize them with your solution. Try Leadgeneration.com

EBQ: Best for data enrichment Our star rating: 3.6 out of 5 EBQ is an outsource sales and marketing company that provides six distinct services, including a CRM platform, data management, brand marketing, appointment setting, lead nurturing and deal closing and customer onboarding. These services support end-to-end sales that not only attract high-value customers to your company and solution but also help your business close deals and retain clients. Pricing Quickstart: $3,000 for a 30-day program.

$3,000 for a 30-day program. Jumpstart: $6,000 for a 30-day program.

$6,000 for a 30-day program. Headstart: $12,000 for a 60-day program. Features Database cleansing: Enriches your data by scrubbing old leads and better targeting existing leads.

Enriches your data by scrubbing old leads and better targeting existing leads. Dedicated customer support team: Allows access to an entire support team to maintain your customer experience.

Allows access to an entire support team to maintain your customer experience. Full sales process management: Engages with leads to the point of sale and beyond. Pros US-based support team.

Cold calls leads.

Hosts biweekly reporting meetings. Cons No sample or pilot leads.

Not the most cost-efficient option.

No lead guarantees. Why we chose EBQ EBQ is a powerful data management tool that can help you better define your ideal customer profile and begin segmenting leads on your behalf. It creates personalized B2B databases by taking your existing lead sheets and data and turning them into easily navigable lists with actionable insights for your sales reps to immediately target and nurture leads. Try EBQ

RevBoss: Best for generating leads through display ads Our star rating: 3.5 out of 5 RevBoss is a lead generation company that also offers an inhouse platform for your entire sales team to access. That platform integrates with your existing sales tech stack, such as your CRM and calendars, and automates data exchanges to ensure your team can track and monitor the lead generation efforts by having them synced directly to their schedules or emails. Pricing RevBoss Growth: Starting at $3,700 per month for 12 months.

Starting at $3,700 per month for 12 months. RevBoss Pro: Custom packages and discounts available for large or enterprise teams. Contact for a quote. Features CRM tool integration: Connects its own platform with third-party apps, including CRMs.

Display ads: Creates marketing campaigns to increase brand awareness.

Prospect platform: Provides transparent metric reporting on a 24/7 dashboard. Pros Offers pilot options.

Scalable process for clients.

In-house platform. Cons No cold calling or emailing.

Limited industry specific specialization.

Occasional reports of platform bugs. Why we chose RevBoss A designated RevBoss account manager will integrate your RevBoss account with AdRoll to design brand-consistent ads. These ads will have targeted and persuasive copy to attach to your outbound email campaigns to drastically increase email engagement and in turn, lead rates. Try RevBoss

UnboundB2B: Best for extensive lead qualification Our star rating: 3.4 out of 5 UnboundB2B is a demand generation company that supports both demand and lead generation for B2B marketers and sellers. After collecting true purchase intent data from buyers of your solution, it uses an AI-powered program that takes that behavioral data to create intuitive and hyper-specific campaigns to generate, qualify and nurture those leads. Pricing Contact for quote: Free consultations available. Features Base targeting: Researches databases to build complete buyer profiles.

Researches databases to build complete buyer profiles. Content syndication: Amplifies your outreach by spreading marketed content across multiple networks.

Amplifies your outreach by spreading marketed content across multiple networks. Top-of-funnel lead generation: Prequalifies and scores leads to give you the best match. Pros Uses AI automation.

Currently has over 60 million B2B contacts.

Offers detailed reporting. Cons Supports B2B lead generation only.

No dedicated account manager.

No upfront pricing available. Why we chose UnboundB2B UnboundB2B prequalifies each lead it sources before funneling them into your pipeline. It uses the popular qualification framework, BANT. This method of lead qualification includes learning the budget, authority, need and timeline of the lead in that order. Holding budget at the forefront, it ensures the lead would be able to afford your solution and then, if they’re the decision maker for the purchase, what their specific need is and what’s their ideal timeline. Try UnboundB2B

Key features of lead generation companies

Since most have custom pricing tiers or plans, the partnership between you and a lead gen company can be adapted to your existing sales process. Though you can mostly pick and choose which top features you want, there are core offerings that make investing in a lead gen company worth it. This includes campaign creation, lead scoring, presence of a dedicated account manager, industry specialization and appointment setting capabilities.

Campaign creation

Custom campaigns include all the strategies and methods the lead gen company will implement to begin pulling high-quality leads, including how and when they’ll begin actually engaging and nurturing leads for you. Campaign strategizing typically happens during the onboarding process with a lead generation company, and with the best lead gen companies, your campaign will adapt with the growth or changes of your business or market.

Lead scoring

Lead scoring is when the lead gen company has segmented leads by identifying where each lead is in their buyer’s journey, what their sense of urgency or budget is and how likely they are to make a purchase with you. Lead scoring helps organize incoming leads from the provider and better align your sales and marketing efforts.

Dedicated account manager

Most lead generation companies assign a dedicated account manager or an entire team of SDRs to your account and business. They’re meant to be your main point of contact with the provider and your go-to resource for updates on metrics, account details, lead funneling and more.

Industry specialization

Industry specialization is when a lead generation company has specific tools or insight in your industry, making its campaigns hyper-specialized for your target audience. This could be a focus on targeting and engaging technology leads, finance leads or law leads.

Appointment setting

Once a lead generation company solidifies a list of qualified leads for you, it contacts those leads to schedule a meeting with you or one of your sales reps. This way, your reps already have all the research and prep done and can focus entirely on those confirmed appointments and their selling strategy.

How do I choose the best lead generation company for my business?

Now that you have a complete list of the top lead generation companies in the market, it’s time to narrow them down to find the provider that aligns best with your sales process and allocated budget. The next step is to request quotes and sign up for any available demos or test pilots. This way, you’re able to directly communicate with the lead generation company and begin conceptualizing how their services can get your business where you want it to be.

Some questions you might consider asking when questioning these lead generation companies can be:

How quickly and how many leads can be funneled into the sales pipeline?

What is the total in-market expertise for your solution or industry?

What methods of inbound or outbound prospecting does the company use to engage with leads?

Are their services within your budget?

Does the company have its own management software, or does it integrate with your existing sales CRM?

Methodology

We follow an outlined criteria to select what lead generation companies to score using a rubric, and then take the top scoring companies to review and assign an ideal use case. We also use an in-house algorithm that calculates a total star rating for each company, which includes the following breakdown:

Cost: Weighted 25% of the total score.

Weighted 25% of the total score. Core offerings: Weighted 25% of the total score.

Weighted 25% of the total score. Advanced offerings: Weighted 20% of the total score.

Weighted 20% of the total score. Tech features: Weighted 10% of the total score.

Weighted 10% of the total score. Reporting and analytics: Weighted 10% of the total score.

Weighted 10% of the total score. Customer support: Weighted 10% of the total score.

