Best overall: BambooHR

Best mobile app: Homebase

Best for a widespread workforce: OnTheClock

Best for precise tracking: Connecteam

Best for QuickBooks users: QuickBooks Time

If your business revolves around time-based workers, you need robust time and attendance software. There are plenty of options available. However, each solution targets different types of entities.

Some solutions, like BambooHR, deliver a well-rounded hub full of human resources (HR) tools. Other platforms, like Homebase, hone in on hourly staff needing an exceptional mobile app.

We spent over a dozen hours researching the best time and attendance software. Let’s dive into our curated list and discover your ideal solution.

Top time and attendance software comparison

Many platforms share similar qualities, like offering a free trial. Here’s a quick bird’s eye view of each title’s features:

Starting price (monthly) Free trial offered Payroll support Biometric punch-in security BambooHR Undisclosed No, limited demo only In-house No Visit BambooHR Homebase $0 14 days In-house No Visit Homebase Connecteam $0 14 days Third-party integrations only No Visit Connecteam QuickBooks Time $30 30 days In-house No Visit QuickBooks Time OnTheClock $0 30 days Third-party integrations only Yes Visit OnTheClock

BambooHR: Best overall BambooHR is the best overall time and attendance software because it doubles as a comprehensive HR platform. Fundamental tools like GPS clock-ins, one-click timesheet approval and automatic overtime calculation are included. However, it also showcases administrative solutions like applicant tracking, onboarding, performance management and employee surveys. Payroll processing is also available. Simply put, you won’t need yet another software subscription to handle crucial human resource tasks. The real clincher is its beautiful, beginner-friendly interface. Nearly anyone can quickly get started without much technical fuss. This simplicity is a godsend for resource-strapped small businesses. Why we chose BambooHR The platform is a comprehensive, beginner-friendly HR platform that includes rich time-tracking perks. Since anyone can quickly get started without fuss, BambooHR is an excellent overall choice for small businesses needing an all-in-one hub. For more information, read the full BambooHR review. Pricing Core: Custom pricing.

Custom pricing. Pro: Custom pricing.

Custom pricing. Time tracking premium add-on: Custom pricing. Visit BambooHR

Features

Automated timesheet approval.

Location and GPS tracking.

Beautiful, fully featured mobile app.

Comprehensive human resource management tools.

U.S.-based payroll available.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons All-inclusive HR platform.

Beginner friendly.

Powerful reporting and analytics. Unclear costs.

Time tracking is a premium add-on.

Homebase: Best mobile app Homebase is built for hourly workers constantly on the move. That’s why it delivers a beautiful mobile app that allows clocking in from anywhere. Workers can also use their phones to track their up-to-the-minute pay, among other perks. Other platforms tailor this flexibility to field-based technicians who need GPS tracking. But Homebase caters to everyday folks, like waitstaff and cashiers. The title also delivers immense value to small-business owners and administrators. It’s capable of much more than time tracking. You can take advantage of Homebase’s payroll and HR tools too. And it can all get done on your phone. Why we chose Homebase Homebase gets it when it comes to making time tracking simple and highly accessible. The beautiful user interface and employee-centric tools can boost morale and reduce turnover. And administrators will enjoy an equally easy experience. For more information, read the full Homebase review. Pricing Four subscription tiers are available (monthly pricing below, and annual plans save 20%): Basic: $0.00 per month (max 1 location, 20 employees).

$0.00 per month (max 1 location, 20 employees). Essentials: $24.95 per location per month (unlimited employees).

$24.95 per location per month (unlimited employees). Plus: $59.95 per location per month (unlimited employees).

$59.95 per location per month (unlimited employees). All-in-one: $99.95 per location per month. (unlimited employees). Visit Homebase

Features

In-house payroll.

Recruiting and onboarding support.

Automated tasks, like clocking-in reminders.

Email and text schedule notifications.

Communication and chat tools.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons User-friendly.

Free option available.

HR and payroll support.

Flat rates for unlimited employees. No biometric clock-in support.

No custom time clock equipment is available.

OnTheClock: Best for a widespread workforce Unlike some competitors, OnTheClock only requires a web browser to operate. There is no need for desktop software or clunky wall-mounted punch clocks. As a result, staff can clock in from anywhere on any equipment. Distributed teams can use a traditional punch clock, a mobile app on their phone or even a public computer in an Internet cafe to start their shifts. This flexibility is especially handy for virtual assistants and other digital, globally based staff. And to top it off, OnTheClock keeps things simple. There are no jargon or overly complex functions. While this minimalist approach can hinder long-term growth, it makes it a snap to keep things flowing smoothly. Why we chose OnTheClock The platform is one of the easiest solutions to distribute worldwide on any equipment. With just an internet browser, workers can punch in from anywhere. So, you don’t have to fuss with traditional barriers to a distributed workforce. Pricing Per-employee pricing starts at $3.50 per person.

Free for two or fewer staffers. Visit OnTheClock

Features

Android and iOS mobile apps.

Biometric security is available.

Top-tier payroll integrations, like ADP and Gusto.

Automated time-off tracking and requests.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Simple and easy to use.

Free plan available.

Drag-and-drop scheduling. Above-average per-person pricing.

Limited non-time tracking functionality.

Connecteam: Best for precise tracking If you manage workers out in the field, then Connecteam is your perfect match. For starters, the title delivers top-notch live GPS tracking. So, you can use the app’s map tool to watch each person’s location. Plus, you can see anyone’s route and time spent at each spot. And if someone strays outside a boundary or worksite, you’ll receive an instant notification. Beyond time tracking, the solution also incorporates superb scheduling perks. For example, you can use artificial intelligence to automatically draft upcoming employee schedules. It also alerts you to excessive hours, conflicts and other errors. Why we chose Connecteam Connecteam boasts a laser-sharp focus on time tracking. It won’t deliver extra perks, like payroll. But Connecteam’s time management game is exceptional if you want to cut to the chase without fuss. Pricing Four subscription tiers are available: The Small Business Plan: $0 per month for up to 10 users.

$0 per month for up to 10 users. Basic: $35 per month for up to 30 users.

$35 per month for up to 30 users. Advanced: $59 per month for up to 30 users.

$59 per month for up to 30 users. Expert: $119 per month for up to 30 users. Visit Connecteam

Features

Automated shift reassignment for employee call-outs.

In-app chat and communication.

Training and onboarding support.

Morale-boosting recognition tools.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Generous free plan.

Accurate GPS and geofencing features.

Seamless third-party payroll integration. Limited non-time tracking functions.

QuickBooks Time: Best for QuickBooks users If you already use QuickBooks for accounting, then QuickBooks Time is a no-brainer addition. The add-on links seamlessly to other Intuit titles, so you don’t have to manually transfer data, saving you bundles of time. It also boasts the company’s esteemed knowledge base, community forums and top-notch customer service. If you enjoy feeling well-supported, the title is sure to please. Keep in mind that the platform lacks sheer time-tracking prowess. It’s missing the fancy real-time map and pinpoint GPS precision seen in Connecteam and others. It also skews towards office workers, as it lacks many perks for field workers. Still, this option’s familiar feel is hard to beat for existing QuickBooks users. Why we chose QuickBooks Time QuickBooks Time simplifies time tracking for QuickBooks users with automatic data sync and payroll integration, among other top-tier perks. Existing users of Intuit’s popular software will have virtually zero issues tapping into this add-on solution. Pricing Two subscription tiers are available, with a thirty-day free trial: Premium plan: $20 per month plus $8 per user per month.

$20 per month plus $8 per user per month. Elite plan: $40 per month plus $10 per user per month. Visit QuickBooks

Features

Native connection to the broader Intuit ecosystem.

Geofencing and GPS tracking.

Estimated and actual budget reporting.

Superb analytics.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Robust features.

Excellent customer service.

Intuit connection. Pricey.

Complex — not beginner-friendly.

How do I choose the best time and attendance software for my business?

Choosing the best time and attendance software for your business depends on several factors. Elements like your specific industry, the size of your workforce and your specific time-tracking needs all determine which digital tool is best.

Here are key features and factors to consider when shopping for the best time-tracking software:

GPS Tracking: Ideal for remote teams or employees working in multiple locations to prevent time theft.

Ideal for remote teams or employees working in multiple locations to prevent time theft. Automated Features: Many platforms, like Connecteam, use artificial intelligence to help you draft employee schedules and solve common problems, like employee absences.

Many platforms, like Connecteam, use artificial intelligence to help you draft employee schedules and solve common problems, like employee absences. Payroll Integration: Streamline your payroll process by choosing software that integrates seamlessly with your payroll system.

Streamline your payroll process by choosing software that integrates seamlessly with your payroll system. Compliance Management: Ensure compliance with labor laws by selecting software with overtime alerts and audit trails.

Ensure compliance with labor laws by selecting software with overtime alerts and audit trails. Free plan options: If you’re a small team, you may benefit from zero-cost plans found in titles like Homebase or Connecteam.

Each software title targets different demographics and business situations. Here’s a quick rundown on the right solution for some common circumstances:

Small teams (1-10 employees): Leverage free plans from Homebase or Connecteam.

Leverage free plans from Homebase or Connecteam. Growing businesses (10-50 employees): Consider BambooHR for comprehensive HR features or OnTheClock for affordability and scalability.

Consider BambooHR for comprehensive HR features or OnTheClock for affordability and scalability. Mobile-first teams: Homebase and QuickBooks Time are excellent for accurate mobile tracking.

Homebase and QuickBooks Time are excellent for accurate mobile tracking. Decentralized workforce: OnTheClock and Connecteam offer precise GPS tracking for widespread teams.

OnTheClock and Connecteam offer precise GPS tracking for widespread teams. Comprehensive HR management: BambooHR provides holistic HR features, including time tracking.

Methodology

We carefully researched each title’s specializations and appeal to various business situations. In particular, we studied these brands’ pricing, overall value for the money, scalability, mobile app ratings, customer feedback and comparison to other competitors, among other factors.

Frequently asked questions

What is time and attendance software?

Time and attendance software helps businesses track employee working hours, attendance and time off. It can include features like scheduling, GPS tracking, overtime alerts and payroll integration. The best time and attendance software makes punching in and out easy for workers and small-business owners.

How do I track my employees’ time and attendance?

You can track employee time and attendance using software that offers features like mobile clock-ins and -outs, timesheet management and GPS tracking. These systems often integrate with payroll software for automated processing.

What is the best free app for attendance?

Homebase and Connecteam offer feature-rich free plans that include time tracking, scheduling and payroll integration. Homebase is best for teams that prioritize mobile tracking, while Connecteam excels in precise tracking with GPS and geofencing features.