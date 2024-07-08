The demand for web developers is expected to grow 16% from 2022 to 2023, a “much faster” growth than average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With that demand in mind, web development could be a lucrative first (or second) career.

We’ve gathered a list of convenient courses to help you start or further pursue work in web development. Courses can provide structured learning and certificates that can prove work ethic and skills to a potential employer. In order to select the best web development courses, we chose courses that had positive reviews on their platforms and on Reddit and courses which covered contemporary web development in a way that would lend itself well to inclusion on a resume.

To start out in web development, you’ll need to learn how to build a website using HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Many web development skills can be learned for free. For instance, I learned some HTML for free by making forums as a teenager, and I still sometimes use it for work. Also, the CSS tutorial from W3Schools has a lot of good information and a very easy-to-use sandbox that helped me become more familiar with CSS.

In order to become a web developer, learn to solve real-world problems as soon as you can and create personal projects that expand and display your skills. That way, you can learn at the same time as you build a portfolio for potential employers.

Best web development courses: Comparison table

Course Cost Duration Skill level Certification upon completion? The Web Developer Bootcamp (Udemy) $149.99 or a Udemy plan for $21 per month 73.5 hours of video, as well as exercises Beginner Yes The Complete 2024 Web Development Bootcamp

(Udemy) $109.99 or a Udemy plan for $21 per month 61 hours of video, as well as exercises Beginner Yes Web Applications for Everybody Specialization (Coursera) $49 per month after 7-day free trial 2 months at 10 hours per week Intermediate Yes IBM Full Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate (Coursera) $49 per month after 7-day free trial 4 months at 10 hours per week Beginner Yes HTML and CSS in Depth (Coursera) $49 per month after 7-day free trial About 28 hours Beginner Yes

The Web Developer Bootcamp: Best for beginners The Web Developer Bootcamp course is taught by Colt Steele, a developer and teacher who primarily teaches web development on Udemy and YouTube. He even worked full time as a course developer at Udacity for a bit. Reviews praise his teaching style and the course’s comprehensive material. This course was last updated in June 2024. Pros Cons Engaging teaching style.

Thorough material.

Udemy sometimes offers sale prices. Some reviewers report the hands-on projects are not as rigorous as the rest of the course. /ul> Cost This course costs $149.99. It can be accessed through a Udemy plan, which is $21 per month for individuals with a seven-day free trial. Visit Udemy

The Complete 2024 Web Development Bootcamp: Best overall The instructor, Dr. Angela Yu, is another Udemy teacher with good word-of-mouth reviews. She teaches both this course and an in-person programming bootcamp. The Complete 2024 Web Development Bootcamp is praised for Yu’s teaching style and the course’s understandable and entertaining approach to the fundamentals of the field. Plus, this course is up to date with current technologies, versions and use cases. Pros Cons Up-to-date.

Detailed and thorough.

Efficient path for complete beginners to gain intermediate skills. Some reviewers ask for more practical instruction on deploying web apps. Cost This course costs $109.99. It can be accessed through a Udemy plan, which is $21 per month for individuals and has a seven-day free trial. Visit Udemy

Web Applications for Everybody Specialization: Best for database administrators Building web applications brings the prospective web developer into the world of the details you need to use web servers. In this course, you’ll learn the basics of how web browsers interact with web servers, then work your way up to building database applications in PHP and database design in SQL. The PHP and SQL sections may be particularly useful for people who manage databases at work and want to be sure they understand the fundamentals of web development first. The last course in the specialization covers JSON, the jQuery library and JavaScript. Pros Cons Covers setting up a development environment.

Practical tips for database management for job training or mid-career skill boosting. Some of the information covered in this course is available for free from other providers. Cost This course costs $49 per month after a seven-day free trial. Visit Coursera

IBM Full Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate: Best for working with the cloud and serverless projects This is one of the longer courses on this list, with a robust curriculum of 12 courses taught by the IBM Skills Network Team, including one on web development. This certification is approved for inclusion for college credit in some online degree programs, too. Because this is a relatively lengthy and rigorous course, it might be especially helpful to show this certification on a resume, especially because the certification guides you through a project that can help build out your GitHub portfolio. This certification covers many of the front-end languages the other courses on this list touch on, including HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Pros Cons Provides guidance to building a portfolio which could be useful in a job search.

Learn how to deploy and scale projects. Focuses on cloud computing generally with a web development section rather than web development specifically.

Relatively lengthy. Cost This course costs $49 per month after a seven-day free trial. Visit Coursera

HTML and CSS in Depth: Best for learning basic web development languages As the title suggests, this course from Meta focuses on two of the building blocks of web development: HTML and CSS. You can complete this course within the time span of Coursera’s free trial, so signing up for it is a relatively low-commitment option. An assessment at the end tests what you have learned. Reviews for this course are mixed, with the relatively brisk coverage of the material not working for everyone, but we chose to keep it on our “best” list because of the number of positive reviews, Meta’s pedigree and the convenience of one module covering both basic programming languages. Pros Cons Can be completed for free.

Dig into HTML and CSS with practical exercises. Relatively limited in scope.

Some reviewers say the content is rushed or does not connect concepts together well, requiring students to do some research on their own. Cost This course costs $49 per month after a seven-day free trial. Visit Coursera