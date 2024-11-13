In 2023, 28% of employees worked from home either all or most of the time, while only 10% did in 2019. This transition to remote work has seen video conferencing solutions become crucial, and the market for them is predicted to hit over $2811.56 billion by 2034, according to Precedence Research.

Between Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, and Skype, users have plenty of options for maintaining a virtual face-to-face connection. With video conferencing being the main medium of business communication, having the right equipment is even more important to hosting successful meetings. For those wanting to ensure their meetings run smoothly, check out the following high-quality web cameras.

Logitech BRIO 500: Best overall Logitech Brio 500 is the best all-around product for business professionals. Not only does the camera produce high-quality video, but it’s also secure, powered by optical and infrared sensors, and equipped with secure facial recognition via Windows Hello and a privacy shutter. It offers 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second and 720p at 60fps, which is not the most impressive spec on the market, but is sufficient for business use. Its adjustable field of view also offers flexibility to frame shots appropriately in different meeting types. Features 90-degree field of view, auto-white balance, AI auto-framing, privacy shutter. Price $99/£129 Pros and cons Pros Cons Reasonably priced.

Performs well in all areas of image and sound quality. Other webcams offer better resolution. Visit Logitech

Logitech C920S HD Pro: Runner-up Another solid all-rounder on this list from Logitech, but for a slightly better price, the C920s offers quality 1080p video at 30fps and dual microphones. The compact, flexible design allows the camera to be used for laptops, monitors, or tripods. The built-in HD autofocus and light correction will make you look clear and defined in any lighting environment. Features Low-light settings, autofocus, 78-degree field of view, dual microphone. Price $69.99/£91.99 Pros and cons Pros Cons Great autofocus.

Reasonably priced. Fixed field of view.

Competitors do best it on image quality. Visit Logitech

NexiGo N60 1080P: Best budget The most affordable option on this list, Nexigo’s N60 1080P offers quality 1080p video at 30fps with a built-in noise canceling microphone. This camera — which comes with a security flap you can deploy when not in use — needs only a USB connection to begin operating and is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux computers. It is a true plug-and-play device, too, and can be ready to go in less than a minute. Features Noise-canceling microphone, privacy protection cover, 110-degree field of view. Price $39.99/£39.99 Pros and cons Pros Cons Low price.

Plug-and-play. Poor low-light performance.

Applies a slight fisheye effect to image. Visit NexiGo

Elgato Facecam Pro: Best resolution If you are looking for the best possible camera quality, look no further than the Elgato Facecam Pro. It produces a 4K image and can stream at that resolution at 60fps, making it the first webcam with this capability. Do note that most video conferencing packages, including Zoom, Team, and Google Meet, can only output streams with a maximum quality of 1080p. Features 4K at 60fps, 90-degree field of view, autofocus. Price $299.99/£299.99 Pros and cons Pros Cons Very high resolution.

The first device to stream 4K video at 60fps.

Camera Hub software offers good control. Web conferencing apps do not support its high-quality image.

Expensive.

Chunky design. Visit Elgato

Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra: Best low-light performance The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra’s biggest appeal is its image quality in low-light settings. With a built-in ring light, the webcam illuminates the speaker in any lighting scenario. The camera can record at 60 fps at 1080p or 720p and 30 fps at 4K, but note that most conferencing solutions cap streaming resolutions to 1080p. For professionals who regularly work in dark or noisy environments, this camera is ideal. Features 4K resolution, privacy shutter, ring light, omnidirectional microphone. Price $299.99/£299.99 on Amazon. Pros and cons Pros Cons Best performance in low-light settings.

3D noise reduction. Expensive. Visit Amazon

What resolution is best for a video conferencing webcam?

Webcam technology has become advanced to the extent that many devices offer up to 4K resolution. However, the limiting factor is the hardware and the conferencing software used to host video calls. Most of these only support streaming to a maximum resolution:

Zoom: Basic: 360p, Pro: 720p, Business, Education, Enterprise: 1080p

Basic: 360p, Pro: 720p, Business, Education, Enterprise: 1080p Microsoft Teams: 1080p

1080p Google Meet: 1080p

1080p Cisco Webex: 1080p

1080p Skype: 1080p

Therefore, a webcam primarily used for video conferencing on one of these apps does not need to support streaming at a higher resolution than 1080p. As better quality cameras tend to be more expensive, businesses could look to conserve some budget by forgoing the top-of-the-range devices and choosing one that only supports 1080p.

On the other hand, individuals may want to use the webcam with apps without quality restrictions, and there is no guarantee that those listed won’t be upgraded in the future to support higher resolutions. Those who love a crystal clear image might still want to consider a more advanced device.

How do I choose a good webcam for video conferencing?

The best webcam for you depends on balancing your priorities with your budget. However, here are some baselines to look out for:

Video quality: At least 1080p resolution and 30fps.

At least 1080p resolution and 30fps. Field of view: A range of 65 to 90 degrees and autoframing setting.

A range of 65 to 90 degrees and autoframing setting. Sound quality: Built-in microphone with noise canceling technology.

Built-in microphone with noise canceling technology. Security: Physical privacy shutter.

Physical privacy shutter. Mounting options: Adjustable clip or stand that works on monitors and flat surfaces.

Adjustable clip or stand that works on monitors and flat surfaces. Compatibility: Plug-and-play support with your operating system and video conferencing app.