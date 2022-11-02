Get a lifetime subscription to the VidTags video marketing service on sale for less than $80.

There are so many wrong ways to do video. From making your videos too long, forgetting to make them mute-optimized or only making them in one language, there are many pitfalls to a video marketing strategy. Fortunately, there’s VidTags to guide you along your way.

VidTags is an AI-powered interactive video and audio hosting platform that makes managing your audio and video content significantly easier. The platform offers AI-enhanced deep tagging, transcribing, searching and translation technology to help you reach more viewers and potential customers in regions all over the world. You can make marketing videos in 35 different languages with built-in search features to assist customers as they watch your videos.

With VidTags, you can connect and import videos directly from YouTube, Zoom, Facebook, Vimeo, Dropbox or your computer to your dashboard and start working. You can create an interactive actionable table of contents for videos or audio, transcribe videos or audio to make content more searchable, and make content searchable in any language.

VidTags makes it easy to embed content on your website without coding — from individual videos to entire collections. Perhaps most importantly, VidTags also offers one-click share for any video or audio, built-in SEO for easy content ranking and real-time analytics to help you measure your performance.

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to VidTags for just $79 for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.