TL;DR: The Fundamentals of Blockchain, Bitcoin & Crypto is a collection of 28 video tutorials that show you how to build your first blockchain-powered project from scratch, and it’s $19.97 ($100) for a limited time.

With Bitcoin hitting new highs in recent months, blockchain technology is continuing to prove its worth. If you want to harness decentralization in your business ventures, the Fundamentals of Blockchain, Bitcoin & Crypto is a must-have course.

Featuring 28 hands-on video tutorials, this training provides the perfect introduction to all things blockchain. It’s normally priced at $100, but you can get it for just $19.97 in a special price drop at TechRepublic Academy, ending at 11:59 PM PT on April 2nd.

Like any market, the crypto space sees ups and downs. But if you look at the big picture, the value of digital currencies keeps on climbing. What’s more, the underlying technology has massive future potential for powering secure apps. That’s why the industry is expected to grow 59.9% a year through 2030.

If you’re keen to take advantage of this opportunity, the Fundamentals of Blockchain, Bitcoin & Crypto offers the ideal introduction. Through one hour of video training, you learn exactly how the technology works and how to build your own apps.

About the course

The format is a project walkthrough, with the aim of building an e-wallet for holding cryptocurrency. Along the way, you learn about smart contracts, decentralized systems and Bitcoin technology.

Your instructor is Gabriel Avramescu, an internet security specialist who loves exploring blockchain. He is also a popular course creator, with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from previous students.

Order by 11:59 PM PT on April 2nd to get The Fundamentals of Blockchain, Bitcoin & Crypto for just $19.97, saving an impressive $80 on the full price.

Prices and availability are subject to change.