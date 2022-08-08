Broaden your knowledge of all things tech with the Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology bundle.

As a TechRepublic reader, it makes sense that you have an interest in technology. But interest doesn’t necessarily translate to expertise, and if you’re more an observer of technology than a participant, now is a great time to learn to code.

You don’t need any prior expertise when you get started with Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology. This 15-hour bundle includes 24 lectures from Upskillist, a global online education institution that empowers students to learn new skills in their own time.

As the landscape of technology changes all the time, it’s valuable to build a coding foundation from which to build. In these courses, you’ll explore the fourth industrial revolution, digital society, artificial intelligence and immersive technologies that will change the world in the coming years. You’ll also learn about mobile tech, operating systems and software development. Not only will you delve into the theory, but you’ll also get practical, hands-on practice working with programming languages that are crucial to modern business and society.

If you’re ready to go beyond observer into technology participant, check out Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology. For a limited time, you can enroll for just $20. That’s a fraction of what you’d pay for an in-person course or even other online resources.

Prices and availability are subject to change.