With access to themes, support and marketing features, and custom domains and subdomains, 1MinuteWeb Website Builder gives you control over your website’s design and branding with no coding required.

Whether you’re building a website for your business or perhaps for your personal brand, making a site is easier than ever. And while you could learn to code to take complete control over the web development process, it’s easier and potentially cheaper to trust a service like 1MinuteWeb Website Builder.

1MinuteWeb does all the heavy lifting of building a website from coding to design, allowing you to simply choose the elements you want to use. Just choose a theme, add your content and connect your own custom domain for no extra cost.

Additionally, 1MinuteWeb gives you a variety of support options, like an FAQ section to answer all of your visitors’ questions as well as app integrations with tools like Disqus, Google Analytics, Facebook Pixel and much more. You can also use the inbuilt QR builder to streamline your marketing, connect with your audience with a newsletters feature and create your own vCards from a collection of professionally-created themes.

With a lifetime Premium subscription, you’ll get a custom domain and subdomains, support for blogs and portfolios, a wide range of plugins and more.

Create your next website in just a few minutes. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to 1MinuteWeb Website Builder for just $119, which is 88% off $999.

