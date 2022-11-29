This Cyber Monday deal on the Air NEO Selfie Camera Drone can draw more followers to your social media brand.

If you’re trying to build a brand online, picking up followers on social media is vital. To stand out from the crowd, you need to post content that really catches the eye. The Air NEO Selfie Camera Drone makes that task much easier.

This smart device can auto-fly from the palm of your hand to take a variety of images from an aerial perspective. It’s normally priced at $159.95, but you can grab it for just $129.99 in an extended Cyber Monday deal at TechRepublic Academy.

In an ideal world, you might hire a professional photographer to capture lifestyle images of your product. Similarly, big brands are happy to spend thousands of dollars on production for video adverts. Typically, most small and medium-sized businesses don’t have the budget for this, but you definitely have the budget for the Air NEO, which can accomplish just as much.

Think of this drone as your personal flying film crew. Powered by AI technology, the NEO automatically positions itself at a distance of 7.5 feet and then tracks your movements with the on-board camera.

Using the companion AirSelfie app, you can take photos using both wide and zoom views or switch to video. You can also ask the drone to pivot through 360 degrees to capture a complete view of your surroundings.

The built-in camera has a resolution of 12MP, matching the latest smartphones, and 16GB of internal storage for storing media. All the photos and videos you capture can be shared instantly via the AirSelfie app.

Order now for only $129.99 to get this golf ball-sized drone at 19% off MSRP. Be quick: This Cyber Monday deal has only been extended to 11/30.

Prices and availability are subject to change.