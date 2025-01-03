TL;DR: CCleaner helps your sluggish PC run efficiently, and it’s only $15 for one year.

Over time, unnecessary files, cookies, and outdated registry entries pile up in any computer, slowing your system. CCleaner is a PC optimization tool that simplifies the process of clearing out clutter from your machine so you don’t have to do it manually. The one-click cleaning feature is quick, efficient, and trusted by many. And for a short time, CCleaner Professional 2024 Key, which lasts for one year for three PCs, is on sale for $14.99 (reg. $29.99).

What to expect

When your PC feels sluggish, run CCleaner. It will clear out unnecessary files, cookies, and outdated registry entries to free up space in your system and clear browser history to help keep your online activity confidential. For stability, its patented registry cleaner resolves errors that could lead to crashes or instability.

For advanced users, CCleaner’s Driver Updater keeps your hardware running smoothly by updating outdated drivers. The Software Updater ensures all your apps are current, reducing security vulnerabilities. The Health Check tool analyzes your system and offers tailored fixes to improve performance.

Whether you’re launching apps or starting up your PC, CCleaner reduces resource-hogging background programs so your machine can work faster.

Get a 1-year CCleaner Professional 2024 Key for three PCs for $14.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.