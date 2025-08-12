TL;DR: Get lifetime access to four CCNA certification prep courses covering fundamentals, security, switching, and services — now just $19.99.

Cisco’s CCNA certification is one of the most recognized credentials in the IT industry — and it’s often the first step toward a career in network engineering, systems analysis, or IT management. For just $19.99 (reg. $80), this bundle offers four prep courses designed to help you master the material for the 200-301 exam while developing practical skills you can apply in the workplace.

Across 14 hours of instruction, you’ll review the networking essentials every IT team needs to function — from IP addressing and subnetting to routing protocols, wireless standards, VLANs, ACLs, and security fundamentals. The bundle also explores advanced tools and services like VPNs, DHCP snooping, NAT, and network programmability, helping you stay current with modern infrastructure demands.

Whether you’re aiming to break into tech or sharpen your skills as an existing sysadmin or analyst, this prep bundle offers a career-boosting foundation. You’ll get access to hands-on labs, Cisco IOS configurations, and practical troubleshooting walkthroughs — all designed by OAK Academy, a respected name in online tech training.

This bundle doesn’t provide an official Cisco certification, but it gives you everything you need to prepare for the real CCNA exam, and is a smart investment in skills that can lead to higher salaries and more specialized roles in networking and cybersecurity.

For a limited time, save 75% on this CCNA certification prep bundle and grab it for $19.99 (reg. $80).

StackSocial prices subject to change.