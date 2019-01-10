CES 2019: Samsung's dive into 5G with fixed and mobile devices

At CES 2019, TechRepublic Senior Writer Teena Maddox spoke to Samsung VP of Strategy Development and Marketing Alok Shah about 5G infrastructure in devices around the world. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Here at CES 2019, Samsung outlined its vision for connected living. That leverage is a combination of new technologies, from AI to IoT to 5G where we have a leadership position with our N to N portfolio and our deep understanding of consumers and enterprise customers. So we believe that working with operators and other partners we have the ability to bring new experiences and new applications that will transform the way people work, live, and play.

We're working with leading operators in the US and around the world to deploy 5G infrastructure, using Samsung-developed chip sets, and we're also deploying 5G in devices. From home units that provide fixed wireless coverage in capacity all the way through to 5G handsets, which will be coming out in the first half of 2019.

So this is a fixed wireless solution that we've deployed for Verizon Wireless in the US. It's part of their 5G home portfolio they deployed October 1st. They have brought competition to the broadband industry using 5G to bring hundreds of megabits per second, even gigabit per second, to homes that then can leverage that capability to do everything that they wanna be able to do with their phones, laptops, and other devices.

5G isn't just for consumers— we're working closely with enterprise customers as well to bring 5G use cases and applications to business users. For example, we have an engagement with AT&T where we're partnered to bring a 5G innovation zone in the coming months to the Austin Semiconductor factory that Samsung operates. There are a whole bunch of different use cases from safety and security to communications that make so much sense for 5G in an enterprise environment. So we think manufacturing is an exciting place for it, we think logistics, transportation, and retail are all potential where enterprise users can take advantage of 5G.

