CES 2019: Will this ultra-thin portable monitor be the paper of the future?

At CES 2019, Faytech unveiled its Lapscreen, a super thin, lightweight portable monitor that the company touts will be the paper of the future.

Users can connect the 12.5-inch Lapscreen—about the size of a standard sheet of paper—to their mobile phone, tablet, or laptop with only a USB Type-C or HDMI cable.

SEE: CES 2019 news, photos, videos, and more (TechRepublic on Flipboard)

This could be a great solution for business travelers who need to pull up a presentation without carrying around a full laptop or other equipment, or professionals who like to have the option of extra screen space. Weighing about 0.8 lbs with a screen that is less than 4mm thick, the idea is for professionals to be able to carry the monitor around in their bag like a folder.

The Lapscreen has a full HD panel with no bezel on the sides or top. It is available in a 10-point touchscreen or non-touchscreen version. The touchscreen version allows users to essentially turn their smartphones into a keypad. The device can stand up like a conventional monitor, or lay down like a tablet or piece of paper.

A 12.5-inch Lapscreen touch monitor costs $265, while a 12.5-inch non-touch monitor costs $200.

Other companies, including Sony and Royole, have also released products aimed at helping professionals who want to go paperless. It remains to be seen how popular these products will become in the enterprise.

For more on the best monitors of 2019, check out this article from our sister site CNET.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

At CES 2019, Faytech announced its thin, portable monitor, the Lapscreen.

The Lapscreen could be a useful lightweight option for traveling business professionals.

Next Big Thing Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, autonomous driving, drones, robotics, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see