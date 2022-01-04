CES 2022 Innovation Awards: An airbag for your hips, a hands-free selfie drone and VR for ADH

This collection of products from the CES 2022 Innovation Awards will help your life in ways you never imagined.

Image: CES 2022

Each year CES Innovation Awards highlight consumer tech products that promise to solve new and old problems alike. There are 26 categories from Accessibility and Fitness & Sports to Smart Home and Wearable Technologies. Here are a few products from the dozens of entries that stand out as something new or cool.

Image: CES 2022





AIR NEO by AirSelfie

Category: Digital Imaging/Photography

The fourth generation aerial camera from AirSelfie works without a controller. Users can take pictures and videos using AutoFly mode which uses artificial intelligence to track movement and expressions. The device takes off and lands right from the palm of the user's hand. Camera features include 360, Orbit, Zoom, Wide and Video modes.

Image: CES 2022





Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop R13/R14 by Dell Technologies

Category: Gaming

This gaming machine looks more like a sculpture for your desk than a computer with its curvy shape. A transparent panel reveals the guts of the machine and red lighting adds a dramatic effect. The desktop features the Legend Evolved design language and is virtual reality ready.

AttnKare by Hippo T&C Inc.

Categories: Health and wellness, virtual and augmented reality

AttnKare is a digital therapeutic for the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD. A user conducts missions in a virtual reality setting while the software analyzes the individual's responses, behavior and performance via deep-learning algorithms. According to the company, the goal is to classify the person's cognitive level based on a common ADHD assessment. The treatment modules include VR episodes for cognitive behavioral therapy-based training and an evaluation function to generate progress reports for doctors and parents.

DOTSTAND V1 by Dotheal Co. Ltd

Categories: Computer peripherals and accessories, fitness and sports, robotics

If you spend too many hours at your computer, you may have a slouch or pain in your head and neck. This monitor stand promises to help you solve that problem. The device uses a sensor and an algorithm to watch your posture and make adjustments to help you stand or sit straighter. According to the company, DOTSTAND can relieve pain, improve concentration and improve the average cervical curve by up to 8%.

Image: CES 2022

Hip Protection Airbag Belt By Safeware Inc.

Category: Accessibility

This personal airbag belt is designed to prevent hip fractures and other injuries for people who are at a high risk of falling, including hospital patients, older adults, and people with disabilities and mobility challenges. When a person starts to fall, internal sensors detect the change in position and the airbag inflates within 0.2 seconds, according to the company. This prevents hip fractures and other injuries.

Image: CES 2022

NetCrypt Mini by ST Engineering Info-Security Pte. Ltd.

Category: Cybersecurity and personal privacy

This ultra-small IP encryptor dongle with multi-factor authentication protection connects to a network via backend NetCrypt gateways. The device also has Wi-Fi capability for connecting to public access networks where registration is required. The NetCrypt Mini is the cyber-safe remote access solution of tomorrow, according to the company.

Self-Cleaning Robot Mop and Vacuum by Narwal Robotics Corporation

Category: Home appliances

Narwal J2 is a robot cleaner that can vacuum or mop. The spinning mop uses Lidar to navigate and map the space to be cleaned. When the algorithm detects sufficient dirt on the mopping pads, it returns to the base station to wash the pads before picking up the cleaning where it left off.

Image: CES 2022

Switchable Privacy Display by Continental

Category: In-vehicle entertainment and safety

Do you worry that you'll distract the driver if you're watching YouTube videos or a movie in the passenger seat? Continental's new "switchable Privacy Display" solves that problem, according to the company. The combination of two backlight units with dedicated illumination profiles for public and private mode allows viewing the screen content for all passengers or only for the front seat passenger. The private mode is created by a directed light that is fully visible only from the front-seat passenger's viewing angle, with less than 1% visible to the driver.

TestNpass by Grapheal

Category: Health & wellness

This mobile health screening device is a "stand-alone digital test strip" which doubles as a personal and secure RFID pass. TestNpass screens for the presence of biomarkers in body fluids and delivers a time-stamped, encrypted RFID tag, which is secured by facial recognition. The first model of this platform technology targets antigens caused by COVID-19 virus infection in body fluids. The test returns results in less than five minutes and is designed for rapid and repeated screening in high traffic venues such as airports, stadiums, and concert and exhibition halls. The TestNpass won a Best of Innovation award from CES 2022.

TRIPP PsyAssist by TRIPP

Category: Health & wellness

TRIPP PsyAssist aims to help psychiatric clinics and researchers working with ketamine, MDMA and psilocybin medicines to reduce patient anxiety. The software platform combines psychedelic therapy protocols with a virtual reality platform to help patients prepare for and feel less anxiety when undergoing psychedelic-assisted therapy. According to the company, therapists can use the software for step-by-step guidelines on how to help clients undergoing psychedelic-assisted treatment to better integrate and contextualize the enduring effects of these experiences.

