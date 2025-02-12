For instance, you might not realize it can simplify your workflow by summarizing lengthy business reports or drafting professional emails in seconds.

With ChatGPT-5 on the horizon, now is an excellent time to work on going from a casual user to a ChatGPT expert. This 2025 ChatGPT Skills and Creativity training bundle won’t just show you ways to save time in your personal life but at work, too. You can get lifetime access for $29.99 (reg. $249.95).

These ChatGPT training courses focus on two key ideas: the technical and creative side of ChatGPT. On the technical side, they’ll teach you how to communicate with the AI chatbot — the most vital part of getting good results.

Right now, you might just be typing something into the textbox like “Summarize this for me…” and pasting your text, but you may be getting subpar responses. The Creative Writing & Content Creation with ChatGPT course covers prompt engineering and teaches you other keywords and phrases to add to get you a better output.

As for the creative side of ChatGPT, you’ll learn how to think outside the box for ways to use it. Sure, you can use ChatGPT to help plan a vacation, but an entire course will teach you how to use AI to draft a business proposal or generate market insights.

How? Think researching destinations, planning activities, budgeting your trip, calculating expenses. And for that business proposal, think structuring outlines, and gathering key data. . You can use similar techniques to automate meeting notes or generate quick client follow-ups.

Learn how to use AI the right way with the 2025 ChatGPT Skills and Creativity training bundle at $29.99 for lifetime access.

Prices and availability are subject to change.