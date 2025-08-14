TL;DR: Cleaner Kit helps clear duplicate contacts, get rid of blurry pictures, and more, and it’s only $29.99 (reg. $104.97).

Over time, iPhones tend to accumulate thousands of photos, videos, and unused apps, which can take up a whole lot of storage space and slow down overall performance. If you’re running iOS 15 or later, Cleaner Kit is an AI-powered tool that helps organize and optimize your device without relying on external backups or complicated manual cleanup. It’s also on sale for only $29.99 (reg. $104.97).

How does Cleaner Kit work?

Cleaner Kit uses a smart scanning system to identify potential clutter. It can locate duplicate or low-quality photos, compress large video files to save space while maintaining quality, and organize images into manageable groups. Instead of automatically deleting content, Cleaner Kit lets you review and swipe through photos to decide what to keep, archive, or remove. You’re in full control of anything that gets deleted.

Your gallery isn’t the only place that gets cluttered. Cleaner Kit can also merge duplicate contacts, remove empty entries, and streamline address books. Outdated calendar events can be cleared in seconds, keeping schedules current and easier to navigate.

If your inbox is a mess, Cleaner Kit can group emails by sender so you can delete or keep them in bulk, or go through them one by one if you prefer.

The Premium Plan is a lifetime license that comes with 500 cleanup credits each month, and unused credits roll over. You’ll also get ongoing updates so it keeps working smoothly with new iOS versions.

You don’t have to manually delete all your blurry photos and pocket videos.

Instead, get a Cleaner Kit Lifetime Subscription while it’s on sale for $29.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.