Cloud computing: Gain the skills to be certified as a Microsoft Azure administrator

The cloud is everywhere, and there are high-paying jobs to be had. Learn to be a Microsoft Azure administrator with this asynchronous course while it's on sale.

About 85% of Fortune 500 companies use Microsoft Azure, and small- to medium-sized businesses are using cloud technologies more than ever, yet are struggling to find workers with the right skills. So if you hoped to break into the tech industry in 2022, you can train at your own pace to learn marketable skills that are always in demand from The 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect & Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle. Best of all, it's on sale right now for only $39.99.

If you happen to have a non-technical background, start with "Mastering Cloud Automation using Azure PowerShell | DevOpsr 2022." It was designed to explain Azure concepts in an easily understood manner and provide lots of practice exercises that will get you started in cloud technology using Microsoft Azure.

Then you can obtain a certification that will make your resume shine with the help of "AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam Quick Prep," which was also created for people without technical experience. If you'd prefer to spend a bit more time covering all of the individual topics, then you could take the more comprehensive "Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900)."

Learn how to use cloud technology to resolve real-world issues with "Azure Project-Based Hands-on Training." "Microsoft Azure Storage—The Complete Guide" will teach you how to share and migrate your data, create containers and deploy storage accounts from scratch.

Once your Azure fundamentals are validated, you can take "AZ-104 Azure Administrator Exam Certification 2021" to obtain certification as an administrator. You can continue to advance with "AZ-204 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep," which will help you pass the next certification exam.

There's no need to be intimidated by the name of the next course. Students have been quite satisfied with "AZ-303 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam," and they rated it 4.5 out of five stars. Instructor Scott Duffy effectively shares his expertise as a certified Azure developer and architect in this course and its sequel, "AZ-304 Azure Architect Design Exam Prep." He doesn't just assume you're already familiar with Azure and just direct your studies as other courses do. He goes over all of the topics in depth.

Don't pass up this opportunity to acquire the skills that will qualify you to become a certified Azure administrator, get The 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect & Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle while it's available for just $39.99 (normally $1,800).

