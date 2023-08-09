Looking for an alternative to Coda? Our comprehensive list covers the best Coda alternatives, their key features, pricing, pros, cons and more.

Coda is a productivity and collaboration tool that combines the functionalities of document management (word processing), spreadsheets and databases to create a single customizable workspace.

While Coda has recorded significant success as a productivity tool, it may not be the best option for all types of users looking for the best project management software for their needs. There are many Coda alternatives and competitors in the market, but we evaluated the best Coda alternatives in this guide to help you determine the best option for your business.

We also reviewed Coda extensively in a separate article to help you learn about its features, functionalities, strengths and weaknesses and pricing.

Top Coda competitors and alternatives: Comparison table

Document management Task management Storage Knowledge base management Starting price (billed annually) Coda Yes Yes Yes Yes $10 per month per Doc Maker Google Workspace Yes Limited (needs integration) Yes Yes $6 per user per month Airtable No Yes Yes Yes $10 per user per month Microsoft OneNote Yes Limited Yes Yes $6 per user per month ClickUp Yes Yes Yes Yes $7 per user per month Notion Yes Yes Yes Yes $8 per user per month monday work management Yes Yes Yes Yes $8 per user per month Asana Yes Yes Yes Yes $10.99 per user per month Quip Yes Limited Yes Yes $10 per user per month

Google Workspace: Best Coda alternative for collaboration Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) is a cloud-based productivity platform with various collaboration tools like Drive, Gmail, Meet, Chat, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Sites and more. The Google Docs app is a word-processing app that allows users to create text content and collaborate with other team members in real-time. With the Meet app, teams can conduct video meetings and conferences, while Chat allows for instant messaging and group conversations. Figure A The Drive app is a cloud storage system that enables users to store and access files on the go from any device with internet access. The platform also enables businesses to create custom emails for their employees. Google Workspace features Custom business email for users.

Video conferencing capability.

US or international dial-in phone numbers.

Chat team messaging. Google Workspace pricing The platform offers four pricing plans with various capabilities. You can either pay per month or per year. It also has a 14-day free trial to enable you to get familiar with the platform before subscribing to the tool. Business Starter: It costs $6 per user per month if billed annually or $7.20 per user per month if billed monthly.

It costs $6 per user per month if billed annually or $7.20 per user per month if billed monthly. Business Standard: It costs $12 per user per month if billed annually or $14.40 per user per month if billed monthly.

It costs $12 per user per month if billed annually or $14.40 per user per month if billed monthly. Business Plus: It costs $18 per user per month if billed annually or $21.60 per user per month if billed monthly.

It costs $18 per user per month if billed annually or $21.60 per user per month if billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote. Google Workspace pros Up to 5 TB of pooled storage per user, with the ability to request more in the Enterprise plan.

Digital whiteboarding capability.

Support for over 100 file types.

One-to-one external chat.

Extensive collaboration tools. Google Workspace cons It has limited security for the small and medium plans (Business Starter, Standard and Plus plans).

The Business Starter plan lacks the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive.

It has limited offline usage. Why we picked Google Workspace We selected Google Workspace for its extensive collaborative features. Although Coda also offers some collaborative capabilities, Google Workspace stands out for its long list of tools and applications that allow teams to collaborate via various channels, including chat and video. For more information, read our Google Workspace cheat sheet to learn how it can help improve your workflow. Visit Google Workspace

Airtable: Best for teams working with complex or interconnected data sets Airtable is a project management tool that enables small and mid-sized businesses, as well as teams in large organizations, to create, organize and collaborate on structured data. It combines a spreadsheet’s capability with a relational database’s flexibility to enable users to input and manipulate data. Airtable is used by over 450,000 companies, including Expedia, Medium, Time and BuzzFeed. Figure B ​​Airtable features Multiple views, including grid, calendar, form, Kanban and gallery views.

Real-time collaboration and commenting.

Self-service knowledge base.

Integration with several third-party services, including Slack, Trello and more. Airtable pricing Free: Available at no cost for up to five users.

Available at no cost for up to five users. Plus: $10 per user per month if billed annually or $12 per user per month if billed monthly.

$10 per user per month if billed annually or $12 per user per month if billed monthly. Pro: $20 per user per month if billed annually or $24 per user per month if billed monthly.

$20 per user per month if billed annually or $24 per user per month if billed monthly. Enterprise: Quotes available upon request. Airtable pros Multi-channel access (web, desktop, iOS and Android apps).

Visually appealing and user-friendly interface.

Highly customizable.

Feature-rich free plan. Airtable cons It has limited customer support.

Advanced features may take time to learn. Why we picked Airtable We selected Airtable because it allows companies to build connected apps to power their operations easily. The platform can double as a project management tool and a database, making it easy for teams to organize, connect and share critical business information. For more information, read our in-depth Airtable review to determine if it is the best option for you. Visit Airtable

Microsoft OneNote: Best for users in the Microsoft ecosystem Microsoft OneNote is a digital note-taking, note-capturing, file storage and sharing application that allows users to create, organize and share notes using text, images, audio and video. The free version offers up to 5 GB storage, while the paid plans include 1 TB storage. OneNote is available on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android and as a web app, allowing users to access their notes across different devices. Figure C ​​Microsoft OneNote features 1 TB of cloud storage per user.

Allows users to record audio notes, insert online videos and add files.

Collaboration capability. Microsoft OneNote pricing Microsoft OneNote is available in two editions: For home and for business. For home Microsoft 365 Family: $99.99 per year or $9.99 per month for 2–6 people.

$99.99 per year or $9.99 per month for 2–6 people. Microsoft 365 Personal: $69.99 per year or $6.99 per month for one person.

$69.99 per year or $6.99 per month for one person. Office Home & Student 2021: One-time purchase of $149.99. For business Microsoft 365 Business Basic: $6 per user per month.

$6 per user per month. Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12.50 per user per month.

$12.50 per user per month. Microsoft 365 Business Premium: $22 per user per month.

$22 per user per month. Microsoft 365 Apps for Business: $8.25 per user per month. Microsoft OneNote pros Generous cloud storage.

Easy to use and intuitive user interface. Microsoft OneNote cons The mobile version of the tool lacks some advanced features found in the desktop app.

It has limited export option. Why we picked Microsoft OneNote We selected Microsoft OneNote as one of the best Coda alternatives for its simplicity and ease of use. The tool enables users to create and share documents with ease and also allows them to store their files for real-time retrieval. We analyzed Notion and OneNote side by side to help you learn how both tools compare in terms of pricing, features, functionalities, strengths and weaknesses. Visit Microsoft OneNote

ClickUp: Best for budget-conscious businesses If you’re looking for a project management tool that combines affordability with quality features, you may like ClickUp. The platform offers a range of features to help your team stay organized and productive, including document management, task management, team collaboration, reporting and analytics, workflow automation and more. ClickUp’s impressive free plan makes it an appealing choice for small businesses on a budget, while its advanced features are solid enough to help large enterprises manage complex projects. Figure D ClickUp features Allows you to auto-import your work from other tools like Trello, Jira, Basecamp, Excel and more.

Time-tracking capability.

Workflow automation.

24/7 real-time support. ClickUp pricing ClickUp offers a generous free plan and four paid plans, allowing you to select the plan that has the features you require. Free: Available at no cost to all team members. This plan has the necessary features to manage basic to mid-level projects and may be enough for small teams.

Available at no cost to all team members. This plan has the necessary features to manage basic to mid-level projects and may be enough for small teams. Unlimited: $7 per user per month if billed annually or $10 per user per month if billed monthly.

$7 per user per month if billed annually or $10 per user per month if billed monthly. Business: $12 per user per month if billed annually or $19 per user per month if billed monthly.

$12 per user per month if billed annually or $19 per user per month if billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom pricing. ClickUp pros Generous free plan.

Visually appealing and user-friendly user interface.

Has about 15 customizable views. ClickUp cons The free plan has limited storage (100 MB).

Users may take time to learn advanced features. Why we picked ClickUp We selected ClickUp for its affordability. Its pricing plans are cheap when you consider the number of features it offers, making it a budget-friendly tool for some small businesses. For more information about the tool, explore our comprehensive review of ClickUp to learn more about its capabilities. Visit ClickUp

Notion: Best for creative teams and startups Notion is a note-taking app with project management capabilities. Its versatility makes it an ideal tool for freelancers, startups and small businesses. The tool allows you to customize and configure your workflow to meet your requirements, helping you keep track of tasks, projects and deadlines. Figure E With Notion, you can also create databases for different purposes in order to organize and categorize information. You can explore our comprehensive Notion analysis to determine if it can serve your project management, note-taking and document management needs. Notion features Custom notion.site domain with public home page.

Workspace analytics.

Real-time collaboration and link sharing.

Excellent note-taking capabilities. Notion pricing Free: Available at no cost with basic features.

Available at no cost with basic features. Plus: $8 per user per month if billed annually or $10 per user per month if billed monthly.

$8 per user per month if billed annually or $10 per user per month if billed monthly. Business: $15 per user per month if billed annually or $18 per user per month if billed monthly.

$15 per user per month if billed annually or $18 per user per month if billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote. Notion pros Easy to learn and use.

Inexpensive.

Highly customizable.

Impressive free plan. Notion cons Limited version history for the low-tier plans.

Lacks advanced project management features. Why we picked Notion While Coda is suitable for professional teams working on complex projects, Notion serves the needs of individuals or teams looking for an easy way to organize data and collaborate. It offers affordable pricing for small teams, making it accessible for startups and small businesses. Our Coda vs. Notion review explains in detail how both tools compare in terms of features, pricing and functionalities. Visit Notion

monday work management: Best for large enterprises with complex project management needs monday work management is one of the best project management software for teams. The tool offers various features, including team collaboration, task management, time tracking, document management and more. It allows users to perform up to 250,000 automation and integration actions per month, making it easy for teams to connect to the tools they already use and also automate their workflows. Figure F monday work management features Offers over 200 templates.

Multiple view options.

Self-serve knowledge base.

Reporting and analytics. monday work management pricing Free: At no cost for up to two users.

At no cost for up to two users. Basic: $8 per user per month if billed annually or $10 per user per month if billed monthly.

$8 per user per month if billed annually or $10 per user per month if billed monthly. Standard: $10 per user per month if billed annually or $12 per user per month if billed monthly.

$10 per user per month if billed annually or $12 per user per month if billed monthly. Pro: $16 per user per month if billed annually or $20 per user per month if billed monthly.

$16 per user per month if billed annually or $20 per user per month if billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom pricing. monday work management pros Mobile access through iOS and Android apps.

Extensive integration with third-party services.

Team collaboration.

24/7 customer support.

Daily live webinar. monday work management cons It has limited file storage for the Pro plan and the lower-tier plans.

Time-tracking capability requires you to get the Pro or Enterprise plan.

The free plan is limited to two users. Why we picked monday work management We selected monday work management for its versatility. The tool offers various functionalities that appeal to the needs of various professionals and cross-functional teams across large enterprises. You can configure monday work management to meet your requirements and personalize it to fit your specific workflows. Our analysis of monday work OS includes its pricing, standout features, pros and cons and top alternatives. Visit monday.com

Asana: Best for distributed teams Asana is a work management tool that helps teams create, organize, track and manage tasks on a centralized platform. The tool includes task management and team collaboration features to help your teams stay productive. Asana’s free plan has many capabilities that make it appealing to small businesses, and its paid plans offer value for money with their extensive list of advanced features that allow you to manage complex projects with ease. Plus, it offers niche-specific features for professionals in some industries and general features for organizations with regular project management needs. Figure G Asana features Multiple view options, including lists, boards, calendars, timelines, portfolios and goals.

Workflow automation.

Integrations with over 100 third-party apps.

Unlimited storage with support for up to 100MB per file. Asana pricing Basic: Free for up to 15 users.

Free for up to 15 users. Premium: $10.99 per user per month if billed annually or $13.49 per user per month if billed monthly.

$10.99 per user per month if billed annually or $13.49 per user per month if billed monthly. Business: $24.99 per user per month if billed annually or $30.49 per user per month if billed monthly.

$24.99 per user per month if billed annually or $30.49 per user per month if billed monthly. Asana Enterprise: Custom pricing. Asana pros Advanced search capability.

Project portfolio and resource management capability.

Existing project data import. Asana cons Steep learning curve.

Customer support can be improved. Why we picked Asana We selected Asana as one of the best Coda alternatives for its extensive project management capability, customizability and collaboration features. The tool is favored by distributed teams, agencies with freelancers and contractors and large enterprises with advanced project management needs. For more information, read our in-depth Asana project management review. Visit Asana

Quip: Best for sales teams, especially Salesforce CRM users Quip is a collaboration and productivity tool from Salesforce. It combines task management, chat, spreadsheets and documents into one platform. Quip allows teams to communicate and work together in real-time, making it easier to collaborate on projects, track tasks and share information. Figure H Quip features Group chat and 1-to-1 messaging.

Unlimited documents and spreadsheets.

Enterprise API and customization.

Integrated chat on Salesforce. Quip pricing Quip Starter: $10 per user per month if billed annually or $12 per user per month if billed monthly.

$10 per user per month if billed annually or $12 per user per month if billed monthly. Quip Plus: $25 per user per month, billed annually.

$25 per user per month, billed annually. Quip Advanced: $100 per user per month, billed annually. Quip pros Mobile access for iOS and Android devices.

Quality support. Quip cons It has limited project management features.

Some users reported that it infrequently crashes when working with large datasets. Why we picked Quip We selected Quip for its ability to help sales teams collaborate and be more productive. Quip’s integration with Salesforce products is a significant advantage as it allows for seamless data sharing and syncing, making it easier to keep track of important data. Visit Quip

Is Coda worth it?

Yes, Coda is worth it for companies looking for a productivity tool that combines the capabilities of databases, documents, spreadsheets and collaboration tools to manage their projects, meetings and knowledge base and keep track of their objective key results (OKRs) and planning.

Coda offers extensive integration of various third-party services across different teams, including sales and marketing, product, engineering, finance, education, HR and recruiting and more, making it easy for you to connect with the tools you already use in your company.

Coda pros and cons

Pros Cons Generous and feature-rich free plan.

Responsive support team.

Real-time collaboration capability.

Self-service knowledge base.

Extensive integrations with third-party services. The advance plans (Team and Enterprise) are pricey for small businesses.

Some users reported that the formula takes time to learn.

Limited automation for the Free and Pro plan users.



Coda pricing vs the alternatives

Coda offers a tiered licensing model payable monthly or annually, depending on your budget. Those who select the annual payment model will save 15% on their desired plan. Coda.io offers a free plan and three paid plans, each with various capabilities. Here’s how they compare:

Free: This plan is available to your entire team at no cost, but it has limited features.

This plan is available to your entire team at no cost, but it has limited features. Pro: It costs $10 per Doc Maker per month if billed annually or $12 per Doc Maker per month if billed monthly. Fast-growing teams looking for a scalable productivity and project management tool will find this plan beneficial.

It costs $10 per Doc Maker per month if billed annually or $12 per Doc Maker per month if billed monthly. Fast-growing teams looking for a scalable productivity and project management tool will find this plan beneficial. Team: The Team plan is suitable for organizations with various teams collaborating on a project at $30 per Doc Maker per month if billed annually or $36 per Doc Maker per month if billed monthly.

The Team plan is suitable for organizations with various teams collaborating on a project at $30 per Doc Maker per month if billed annually or $36 per Doc Maker per month if billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom pricing. Coda encourages buyers to contact its sales team for custom quotes. This plan is suitable for large enterprises looking for advanced project management features.

When compared to the other tools analyzed in this guide, Coda may be expensive for small businesses with limited budgets.

Do you need an alternative to Coda?

While Coda has enjoyed widespread adoption among technical teams, it may not be the best option for all teams. You may need a Coda alternative if you want:

User-friendliness and ease of use: Coda’s steep learning curve and complexity may be a turn-off for users looking for a simple solution that can help them streamline their workflows.

Coda’s steep learning curve and complexity may be a turn-off for users looking for a simple solution that can help them streamline their workflows. Low cost: Organizations on a tight budget may want to consider Coda alternatives as the tool may be too expensive for small businesses and moderately priced for large enterprises.

Organizations on a tight budget may want to consider Coda alternatives as the tool may be too expensive for small businesses and moderately priced for large enterprises. Extensive project management features: While it offers some basic project management features, Coda lacks the advanced features needed to manage complex projects. Tech-savvy professionals may favor Coda over other tools, but organizations with various teams and departments may prefer general project management software that can be configured to meet their requirements.

Review methodology

We conducted extensive research about the top Coda alternatives and selected the best options based on five parameters, such as ease of use, affordability, quality and relevant features, integration with third-party services and task management capabilities. We collected primary data from each of the top-rated tool vendors’ websites and secondary data from review websites to learn about current and past user experience with each tool. This information, including our hands-on experience trying these tools, was used to create each Coda alternative product overview, features, pros and cons and pricing.