TL;DR: Master crypto fundamentals in the 2025 NFT and Blockchain Masterclass Bundle on sale for $34.99.

Want to learn the basics of crypto? Trying to figure it out on your own can be expensive, so if you want expert guidance, the 2025 Complete NFT and Blockchain Masterclass Bundle is on sale for $34.99.

This bundle covers NFTs, blockchain, smart contracts, decentralized apps, and cryptography. Whether you want to create and sell NFTs, develop on Ethereum, or just understand crypto technology, these courses have you covered.

The Complete NFT Course walks you through minting NFTs, setting up a crypto wallet, and navigating marketplaces. If you want to know how digital artists make money with NFTs or how to spot a good investment, this course lays it out step by step.

If coding is more your thing, the Ethereum Blockchain DApp using Solidity course teaches you how to build decentralized apps (dApps) and write smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a great entry point for blockchain development.

For security, the Cryptography course explains encryption methods, digital certificates, and how blockchain networks stay secure. You’ll also get training in Python and data manipulation, useful for analyzing crypto trends or automating trades.

It’s only $34.99 to get the 2025 Complete NFT and BlockChain Masterclass, but it won’t stay that way.

StackSocial prices subject to change.