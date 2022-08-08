You know learning to code is a smart step in your professional development, but there are so many ways to do it. How do you know what online course is worth your time? One way to know is if the courses are accredited. That’s why The 2022 CPD Coding Certification Bundle is the best bang for your buck.

This bundle includes four courses from International Open Academy. This organization is accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) and Training Qualifications UK (TQUK) and gives you the opportunity to earn credits through Continuing Education (CE) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD). If you earn the certification, you’ll have a great point on your resume from organizations that are recognized by professional member bodies and academic institutions all over the world.

The four courses are:

Mobile App Development with Flutter and Dart

Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS and Javascript

Building Your Own Computer

WordPress Website & Blog Builder

The range of courses will help you get an introduction to app development using Flutter and Dart, start you on your web development journey, and assist you in starting your own website or blog by using WordPress’s powerful tools. Plus, you’ll even learn how to build your own computer as you get familiar with the binary system, peripherals, operating systems and more.

Learn to code from an accredited organization for just $39.99. Grab The 2022 CPD Coding Certification Bundle today.

