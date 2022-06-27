As our demands for technology have gotten more nuanced, developers have had to adapt to provide top-tier solutions without becoming overwhelmed. Learn one such adaptation with this course offering.

If you’re an app developer, you have to learn to do cross-platform development. When you can write code just once for a range of platforms, it’s a massive boon for your productivity. With help from the 2022 Google Flutter & Solidity Development Bundle, you’ll get up to speed with cross-platform development, which may save you a ton of time.

This bundle includes seven courses and 40 hours of training in mobile app development. Flutter is a Google SDK that allows you to build native interfaces for iOS and Android using the Dart programming language. Starting out, you’ll discover the differences between Flutter and Dart and start to write simple scripts for full-featured apps that work on both iOS and Android. Eventually, you’ll work towards creating complex, customizable, modern, responsive and user-friendly web applications. There’s even a course designed to help you get a job as a cross-platform developer.

Through hands-on practice, you’ll practice using Flutter and Dart before learning how to build decentralized applications with Solidity, taking your app development skills into an exciting new frontier. Finally, you’ll learn to use Solidity to create and sell your first NFT.

Take your app development knowledge up a notch. Right now, the 2022 Google Flutter & Solidity Development Bundle is on sale for just $39.99 for a limited time. That’s less than $7 per course!

Prices and availability are subject to change.