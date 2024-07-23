APAC governments are partnering more closely with private-sector organisations and cyber security tech providers as part of public-private partnership style arrangements. These collaborations can include threat intelligence sharing, cyber capacity building, research and joint investigations.

As the cyber threat continues to grow in APAC, including from ransomware attackers and nation-state actors, the hope is that integrated collaboration between governments and businesses will lead to a more cohesive response.

What is a cyber security public-private partnership?

A public-private partnership in national cyber security is typically a collaborative framework between government entities and private sector organisations aimed at enhancing a country’s digital security.

These partnerships, whether formal agreements or informal collaborations, involve public agencies responsible for cyber security working with private companies like tech firms or critical infrastructure operators to better respond to threats and build resilience.

Countries like the U.S. and the UK have pioneered closer engagement on cyber security for critical infrastructure, recognising the need for close collaboration as many state assets moved into private hands through privatisation. Today, the cyber security PPP is seen as an essential societal effort.

Why are cyber security public-private partnerships growing?

Sabeen Malik, vice president of global government affairs and public policy at cyber security firm Rapid7, said in an interview with TechRepublic that the rise of PPPs, including in APAC, has occurred as governments recognize that much of the telemetry data, technology and assets needed to address cyber threats now reside within the private sector rather than within government control.

“Governments are acknowledging they are not the only ones able to assess a lot of the threat landscape, and that a lot of the real-time information they are seeking is sitting outside of the sort of government vaults,” she said. “Governments aren’t internally creating an apparatus whether they can overlook all of the ways data is flowing.”

Surge in attacks in the APAC region

Governments’ lack of control over the expanding attack surface coincides with the growth of threats. Research by Check Point found the APAC region experienced the highest year-on-year surge in weekly attacks in 2023, with an average of 1,835 attacks per organisation, a 16% increase.

According to Statista, many of the most attacked industries globally in 2023, such as manufacturing and financial services, are important to the APAC region. State-sponsored cyber activities, including cyber espionage, are also major geopolitical and security concerns, particularly in financial services.

Australia embracing closer partnerships with private sector

The 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy emphasises strong PPPs to become a leader in cyber security. This strategy exemplifies how APAC jurisdictions are individually and collectively embracing cooperation with the private sector to boost cyber security.

The creation of a new Cyber Incident Review Board

The Australian government has proposed a Cyber Incident Review Board, co-designed with industry, to conduct no-fault incident reviews to improve Australian cyber security. Lessons learned from the reviews will be shared with the public and businesses to strengthen national cyber resilience and help prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Breaking ransomware business models

The government wants to work with the private sector to reduce ransomware attacks. It has pledged to co-design options for mandatory, no fault, no liability ransomware reporting with industry partners. This initiative will help report ransomware incidents and ransom payments, supporting the creation of a ransomware playbook to help businesses prepare for and handle attacks.

Australian Signals Directorate teams up with Microsoft

The ASD’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Sharing platform, which allows participating organisations to share threats, has been connected with Microsoft’s Sentinel platform. Creating a “global cyber threat intelligence system,” it will allow Microsoft’s Australian customers who are part of the CTIS to share cyber threat information at the speed and scale required to mitigate threats.

Formation of an Executive Cyber Council

An Executive Cyber Council has been established to improve the sharing of threat information across the Australian economy and drive public-private collaboration on other priority initiatives of the Australian cyber strategy. The group comprises senior representatives from Australia’s private sector, including associations such as The Business Council of Australia and brands like the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Optus and supermarket operator Coles Group.

Creation of national threat blocking capabilities

The Australian government is working with industry partners through the National Cyber Intel Partnership to pilot an automated, near real-time threat-blocking capability that will build on and be integrated with existing government and industry platforms.