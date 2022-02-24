Try this Virtual Private Network for all your devices to keep you safe on public Wi-Fi.

In the remote working age, we’re all spending more time on public Wi-Fi than we’re used to. And when you’re on public Wi-Fi, you should take some basic precautions to ensure your connection is protected. Whether you’re using your mobile device, tablet or laptop, a VPN is a great basic layer of web security.

AtlasVPN is one of the most renowned in the business, and you can get it on sale for a limited time. AtlasVPN has earned 4.8 stars on the App Store, 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store and Evan Sigel of Jubilee (6.6 million subscribers) says, “Atlas VPN keeps me connected and secure, it’s super easy to use, and I really love being able to watch my favorite shows abroad with the VPN!” Nerd Explains (1 million subscribers) adds, “If you want to supercharge your streaming experience, AtlasVPN is the best option!”

This VPN service aims to make the internet safe and open to everyone. It uses SafeSwap servers around the globe to let you access the web from several IP addresses at a time, maintaining your anonymity as you browse. You can use it on any device and enjoy a private DNS that keeps your logs completely hidden and secure from anybody who might be snooping on your traffic.

In addition to the web protection, AtlasVPN also blocks malware and ads that can host malicious content and it gives you a data breach monitor that lets you know the second your personal details have been exposed online, if that happens.

Browse smarter and safer on public Wi-Fi. Right now, a three-year subscription to AtlasVPN is 87% off $395 at just $49.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Advertiser disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.