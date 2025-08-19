TL;DR: Get five lifetime-access courses on data center HVAC, power systems, IT infrastructure, and operations for just $24.99 (MSRP $100).

Data centers are the backbone of the digital economy, housing the systems that keep businesses, governments, and global communications running. If you want to build, operate, or maintain these mission-critical facilities, This data and design bundle for $24.99 delivers the practical training you need.

This five-course collection spans every key system in a modern data center. The HVAC Design and Infrastructure course covers cooling strategies that keep servers operating at peak efficiency, exploring system classifications, tier-based designs, and practical calculations for selecting the right HVAC approach. The Electrical and Power Essentials course dives into the systems that maintain uptime, including UPS units, backup systems, load management, and global design standards from ISO and the Uptime Institute.

The Complete IT Fundamentals course builds knowledge in server rack design, cabling, storage solutions, and networking basics, while also covering best practices for redundancy and security. Operations and Maintenance focuses on preventative maintenance, standard operating procedure creation, emergency response planning, and troubleshooting, giving you the tools to keep critical systems reliable under high demand. Finally, Infrastructure and Design Fundamentals provides a clear overview of data center evolution, types, core components, and the step-by-step design process for building resilient infrastructure.

Each course is accessible anytime on desktop or mobile, with lifetime access included. All levels are welcome, from seasoned engineers broadening their expertise to newcomers preparing for their first role in IT or facilities management.

At just $24.99, this Data Center Infrastructure and Design bundle offers a low-cost investment with high career impact.

StackSocial prices subject to change.