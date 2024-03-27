TL;DR: There’s no shortage of threats to business out there these days, but DNS FireWall can help protect you from cyberthreats. Grab it for $49.97 this week only at TechRepublic Academy.

There are myriad digital threats to businesses today, and it’s crucial that decision-makers prioritize cybersecurity. You don’t need a dedicated IT team to protect proprietary information. You can get a great security foundation with DNS FireWall, a security app developed to protect an unlimited number of users from a variety of online threats. This week only, you can get a lifetime subscription for $150 off.

About DNS FireWall

DNS FireWall has an extensive database of known threats that it updates continuously to stay ahead of the most dangerous malware and cyberthreats out there. It leverages machine learning to identify and prevent user access to malicious domains and can proactively fend off threats like malware, phishing and botnets.

DNS FireWall is extremely easy to set up and requires no special expertise to run. Simply start it up, and you’ll be able to block malicious websites, prevent phishing attacks and secure your company’s most sensitive data. You can create custom Block and Allowlists and sync settings across devices to ensure everyone in your organization has access to what they need while still providing real-time protection. It’s a simple, seamless tool to give your company a greater cybersecurity boost without breaking the bank or relying on outsourced help.

Save your business incalculable amounts in potential damages from cyberthreats and find out why DNS FireWall has earned a 4.5/5-star rating on the App Store.

This week only, you can get a lifetime subscription to DNS FireWall for $150 off $199 at just $49.97. But act fast because this offer is only available from March 25 to April 2.

Prices and availability are subject to change.