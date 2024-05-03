TL;DR: Transferring data between PCs, migrating operating systems and more is easy with EaseUS Disk Copy, now half off at just $29.99.

Your hard drive is essentially an extension of your life. It’s full of important documents, photos, files and other data that could be devastating to lose. That’s why it’s crucial to back up your hard drive regularly and use the right tools when migrating PCs or operating systems. With a lifetime license to EaseUS Disk Copy, you’ll be able to do those things and much more.

About EaseUS Disk Copy

This user-friendly tool allows you to clone hard disks, upgrade hard drives without losing data, migrate Windows 10 or Windows 11 without reinstalling and much more. You can clone both full disks and partitions depending on what data you want to transfer from an old computer to a new one, resize partitions on the fly and seamlessly transfer data from one drive to another, creating a portable Windows USB drive. Should your drive ever crash or become corrupted, you’ll have a backup drive for a safe restore.

EaseUS uses a sector-by-sector clone feature that automatically clones bad sectors to a separate disk, ensuring the cloning process is never paused when it encounters a bad sector. That makes it more flexible, faster and safer than some competitors.

Find out why Lifehacker writes, “Disk Copy is a perfect tool for upgrading your operating system to a new, larger hard drive, or just making a quick clone of a drive full of files. It’s with easy-to-use interface, this app is a fast, effective tool for quick drive copying.”

Right now, you can get a lifetime license to EaseUS Disk Copy for 49% off $59 at just $29.99 for a limited time.

Looking to optimize your data security? Check the EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard to protect your business from catastrophic data loss.

Prices and availability are subject to change.