TL;DR: Restore corrupted files quickly and easily with EaseUS Fixo — a lifetime subscription is currently only $49.99 at TechRepublic Academy.

Few things can be as devastating to a business as losing crucial files. However, between human error, power surges and other accidents, this can be more than just a remote possibility. Fortunately, you can now easily and speedily repair corrupted or damaged files with EaseUS Fixo. Better yet, a lifetime subscription is now on sale for only $49.99.

How does EaseUS Fixo work

It doesn’t matter what type of device was used to create files, where they’re stored or what their format is, EaseUS Fixo can quickly and easily bring them back to life. For example, image files may become overexposed, underexposed, blurry or pixelated. They may be on your phone, computer, SD card, camera, USB flash drive or memory stick as JPEG, PNG or JPG. You can repair them individually or in batches.

Videos present no problem either. EaseUS Fixo can speedily restore your corrupted files in a wide variety of formats, including MOV, MP4, M2TS and others, whether they’ve been recorded on cameras, drones, smartphones, dash cams or other devices.

Naturally, your office documents are just as vital as media files, and EaseUS Fixo can restore those as well. If any of your PDF, Word, Excel or PowerPoint files become inaccessible or unreadable for any reason, even less tech-savvy employees can follow the steps required to repair them because they’re so easy. The entire process only requires three clicks.

You can add the unusable files with drag and drop or by selecting them as you browse through your file manager. After you click the Repair button, you can preview all of the files to confirm they were all fully restored, then save them to wherever you choose.

It’s no wonder that EaseUS Fixo is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot with over 20,000 reviews.

