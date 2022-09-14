As edge computing evolves, so do the opportunities for IT professionals. Here are five exciting edge computing career paths to consider.

It is an accepted fact supported by several studies that the edge computing market is growing fast and has bright prospects for the future. By 2030 there will be more than 29 billion IoT devices worldwide according to Statista. With the rapid growth of the IoT, edge computing is likely to become an increasingly important part of the IT landscape. As such, those with experience in this area are likely to find themselves in high demand.

Below are 5 edge computing careers that are currently in great demand.

Edge network engineer

Edge network engineers are responsible for designing, setting up and maintaining edge computing networks. In edge computing, data is processed at or near the edge of the network rather than at a centralized location. This can benefit applications that require low latency or high reliability, such as gaming, AR/VR and autonomous vehicles.

Edge network engineers must be well-versed in networking concepts and protocols. They must also be able to design efficient and scalable edge networks, troubleshoot network issues and have strong problem-solving skills.

Edge IoT architect

The role of an edge IoT architect is to design and oversee the implementation of edge computing solutions for IoT devices. This can involve working with chipsets, operating systems, middleware and applications. Qualifications for this role generally include a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field and experience in network engineering, software development and systems administration.

Edge software engineer

Edge software engineers are responsible for developing and managing software applications hosted on edge servers. Edge servers are located at the edge of a network, close to the users accessing the applications. This is different from traditional server architectures, which often have servers located in centralized data centers. Edge software engineers must be able to design, develop and deploy optimized applications for edge computing environments. They also need to be able to troubleshoot and resolve any issues that may arise with the applications.

Qualifications for edge software engineering roles vary depending on the employer but typically include a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field and experience in software development. Some employers may also require certification in edge computing or associated technologies.

Edge solutions architect

The edge solutions architect role is responsible for driving the adoption of edge computing solutions. In addition, as a subject-matter expert, they will support the launch of new edge products, educate customers and partners on edge capabilities, and provide guidance on edge architecture and deployment best practices.

To succeed in this role, candidates should have a deep understanding of edge computing technology and experience in mobile, IoT, 4G/5G, security, cloud and edge computing solutions. In addition, they should be able to articulate the business value of edge computing to various audiences and have a track record of successfully delivering edge-based projects.

Edge security specialist

While edge computing allows businesses to reduce latency and improve performance, it comes with several risks. One of these is security. Edge computing increases the threat attack surface and several security challenges. As a result, companies must plan their edge deployments carefully; otherwise, the security risks will outweigh the benefits.

Edge security specialists are responsible for securing edge computing deployments. They work with businesses to assess security needs and design and implement solutions. This includes ensuring that edge devices, such as sensors and edge gateway, are correctly configured and secured.

The Edge security specialist works with network administrators to ensure that edge networking devices are adequately protected. They should also be familiar with industry-standard security technologies, such as firewalls and intrusion detection/prevention systems. In addition, the Edge security specialist is responsible for developing and implementing security policies and procedures for edge computing deployments.

To qualify for this role, candidates should have experience in network security, edge computing and data center operations. Employers will typically also require candidates to have certifications, from bodies such as ISC2, in one or more relevant security disciplines, such as CISSP or CCSP. Familiarity with scripting languages, such as Python or Ruby, is also helpful.

How to start a career in edge computing

Edge computing is an exciting and rapidly growing field that offers many opportunities for those with the right skills. If you’re interested in starting a career in edge computing, there are a few things you can do to get started.

First, invest in data science education and knowledge. Data is a critical component of edge computing, and those who understand how to collect, analyze and interpret it will be in high demand.

Second, build up your cybersecurity skills. Edge computing systems are often deployed in sensitive environments, so those who can help protect them from attack will be invaluable.

Finally, get to know DevOps principles. Many companies with edge computing job openings are implementing a DevOps approach. Therefore, DevOps is a key part of edge computing, so understanding its basics will give you a leg up in the field. With these steps, you’ll be well on your way to starting a successful career in edge computing.