Across sectors, the tech industry is saturated. That doesn’t mean aspiring tech workers are locked out. It just means you have to do the extra work to keep up with new skills that are in demand. Proficiency with embedded systems and the Internet of Things is essential for new tech pros, but learning it on your own is difficult. If you want help, invest in lifetime access to the Academy of Educational Engineering while it’s on sale for $49.99 (reg. $1,490).

What’s included?

The Academy offers lifetime access to a structured curriculum that covers embedded C programming, real-time operating systems, PCB design, and advanced IoT integration. Participants will get the chance to work on functional projects using Arduino, ESP32, PIC microcontrollers, and Raspberry Pi boards, ensuring that theoretical concepts translate directly into practical skills. By the time learners complete their modules, they have built working prototypes and accumulated tangible experience to showcase in interviews and on their resumes.

EEA’s platform is cloud-based, so you can access your video lectures from anywhere, and in-browser virtual labs let you prototype, debug, and test code in real time. Community features include forums, group Q&A calls, peer reviews, and hands-on events like six annual live workshops and regular hackathons.

To support your career growth, EEA offers one-on-one coaching, resume reviews, and portfolio feedback, plus official certifications upon course completion and access to an exclusive job board.

The lifetime plan covers unlimited devices, includes a gamified progress tracker, and comes with 24/7 email and chat support as well as all future course updates, AI-powered lab enhancements, and workshop invitations at no extra charge.

