Profitability is all about making the smartest financial decisions when choosing the best tools and employees for a business. If your company’s security is vulnerable due to the tight job market or affordability concerns, you may want to consider learning or having someone learn about pen testing and ethical hacking. It’s probably not as difficult as you think, and The Complete Ethical Hacking Bootcamp 2023: Zero to Mastery Certification Bundle is currently on sale for just $45.

This bundle contains 11 courses across more than 150 hours and has modules for all skill levels. Several require no tech background or experience whatsoever.

CompTIA is known the world over for its thorough tech exams. The comprehensive CompTIA Pentest+ PT0-002 (Ethical Hacking) Complete Course walks you step by step through all you need to pass those exams during 353 lessons in 28 hours, plus a shorter course to give you more practice.

However, you can learn ethical hacking while playing in TryHackMe: Learn Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security with Fun, which uses short, gamified lessons in real-world labs to teach you cyber security. Other courses that require no previous tech knowledge are Learn Ethical Hacking: Beginner to Advanced, Practical Wireless Networks Hacking from Scratch, and Learn Practical Hacking Using Metasploit From Scratch.

You get two for one in Learn Python & Ethical Hacking From Scratch 2023. Then, once you have a basic understanding of ethical hacking and a bit of experience, you can take The Complete Python Hacking Course: Beginner to Advanced.

Many companies, including the Pentagon, pay hackers for reporting bugs and particularly for security vulnerabilities. Bug Bounty: Infrastructure Track is a student favorite with a 4.9 out of 5 stars rating. You only need the most basic skills in IT, Linux or Windows and computer networking. Instructor Gabriel Avramescu is an IT Trainer and Senior Information Security Consultant who is part of an Internet security team specializing in ethical hacking.

Rounding out the bundle are Wireshark: Packet Analysis & Ethical Hacking: Core Skills and Security for Developers: An Offensive Approach, which can also be useful for technical managers, system administrators and more.

