Are you aspiring to a career in cybersecurity, concerned about protecting your business website from cyberattacks or simply curious about hacking and website security? Then you may be interested to hear that you can now train at your own pace to develop a solid foundation in cybersecurity with The 2025 Ethical Hacking Bundle for Beginners. Even better, it’s currently on sale for just $19.99.

The Hacking Web Applications & Penetration Testing: Web Hacking course was created for beginners, so you don’t need any previous knowledge of application development, penetration testing or hacking. It teaches you how to find and fix the most common vulnerabilities using ethical hacking. You can follow up with The Complete Social Engineering, Phishing, OSINT & Malware module, which teaches you how to deal with the dangerous techniques mentioned in the title.

You only need basic computing skills to take Linux Basics for Beginners, which guides you through Ubuntu Linux step by step until you’ve developed a solid foundation. The Kali Linux for Beginners course not only teaches you about the Linux operating system, but also provides lots of practical experience.

The last two courses also provide hands-on practical experience with free platforms and tools for ethical hacking. Ethical Hacking: Network Scan Nmap & Nessus demonstrates how to use Nmap for gathering information about systems, discovering network devices and identifying open ports. Then you’ll learn how to use the Nessus vulnerability scanner to detect and assess possible security issues.

The Ethical Hacking with Metasploit: Exploit & Post Exploit lessons are a crowd favorite, with former students rating them 4.8 out of 5 stars. It’s a comprehensive course covering application development, the fundamentals of hacking, using Kali Linux for pen testing and Metasploit to gain control. You’ll start at novice level and progress to more advanced processes.

These courses are presented by Oak Academy, a group of tech experts with many years of experience in the industry. The curriculum specializes in critical, high-demand skills, with training in coding, cybersecurity, mobile, game development and app monetization.

